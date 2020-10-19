What’s Viral - Cop saves suicidal man by saying ‘I Love You’,

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
Every year on this day we mark Black Wednesday to commemorate the banning of independent newspapers, detaining of journalists and Black Consciousness organisations following the reported death of Steve Biko in 1977.
Since then, Black Wednesday has been used to draw attention to the importance of media freedom. The recent protest by ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule of the Hollywood-Style arrest by the Hawks and the NPA has raised questions around the rights of media to report, and concerns that the arrests may be gratuitous and infringe of the person’s right to dignity, privacy, a fair trial.
Could a media blackout during the arrest of high profile individuals be threat to media freedom and democracy? On the one hand, we have Advocate Modidima Mannya who says justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done.
On the other hand, Advocate Paul Hoffman agrees with Ace Magashule, and the South Africans court may rule in favour of those who do not support Hollywood-Style arrests.
Bongani speaks to Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA AND Adv. Paul Hoffman, Director of Accountability Now.
Battleground New York the legacy of the pandemic hits home.
Coronavirus vaccines varying tales in China, the U.K. & Russia.
Tomorrow will mark exactly five years since health MEC Qedani Mahlagu gave notice to terminate government's contract with life Esidmeni Health Care facilities to save 323 million rand. Despite several warning - court bids and desperate meetings - she and her team insisted on going ahead with the project to discharge the patients and admit them at ngo's which later turned out to be ill equipped.
At least 144 patients died - arriving at facilities where they were left without medication - food and in many instances - their families had no idea where they were moved to.
Mia Lindeque spoke to the families of those who survived, she joins us on the line now.
The fight against COVID-19 has changed its focus away from capacitating our health system for new infections, but to societal behaviours, as scientists and the President fear for a second-wave of infections because of lax social behaviour, gatherings, and boozing, non-compliance with the non-pharmaceutical interventions such as the wearing of masks and social distancing.
What would it take to the behaviour of the nation? At the start of the lockdown, government launched a advisory council on behavioural change. But since that launch, we have not heard much about the advisory council.
Bongani speaks to Lindiwe Zulu, Minister Of Social Development.
Victory and relief for small business and entrepreneurs, as the Competition Tribunal rules that Shoprite Checkers can no longer enforce the exclusivity clauses contained in various lease agreements against small and medium-sized enterprises and specialist line stores with immediate effect.
Shoprite will also waive exclusivity against other supermarket chains in rural areas and non-urban areas. This decision follows a four years inquiry into SA’s grocery retail market.
The practice has had a huge impact on people's ability to enter retail in SA, whether grocery retail or specialised retail like butcheries, bakeries, fresh produce or even a biltong bar. What does this consent agreement mean for small businesses who had struggled to gain access at shopping centres, and diversity for consumers?
Bongani speaks to Tembinkosi Bonakele - Commissioner, Competition Commission.
Sanctions on Russia the EU responds to the Navalny poisoning.
The UK’s Covid chaos new measures, restrictions & legal threats.
The race for the Director-General at the World Trade Organization is now between two women - South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee and Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo.
How has Ngozi Okonjo emerged as a favourite from all of the candidates for the WTO’s top job?
Who is Ngozi Okonjo, and what would it mean for an African woman to head the global trade body?
In July, you heard on this show the story about a 20 year old woman whose life was turned upside down after the delivery of her first child.
Post-delivery, she had sepsis, which resulted in her limbs being amputated. You, the 702 listener chipped in with support for this young woman – providing financial support, and resources that will help make her life a little easier.
Nomonde, the mother is back home, and is showing resilience in recovering from her experience and also being a mother to her baby. She joins us today to reflect on how she is doing, and what she has been through over the past few months.
