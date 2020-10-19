Black Wednesday: Is a Media Blackout During High-Profile arrests a violation of Media Freedom?

Every year on this day we mark Black Wednesday to commemorate the banning of independent newspapers, detaining of journalists and Black Consciousness organisations following the reported death of Steve Biko in 1977.



Since then, Black Wednesday has been used to draw attention to the importance of media freedom. The recent protest by ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule of the Hollywood-Style arrest by the Hawks and the NPA has raised questions around the rights of media to report, and concerns that the arrests may be gratuitous and infringe of the person’s right to dignity, privacy, a fair trial.



Could a media blackout during the arrest of high profile individuals be threat to media freedom and democracy? On the one hand, we have Advocate Modidima Mannya who says justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done.



On the other hand, Advocate Paul Hoffman agrees with Ace Magashule, and the South Africans court may rule in favour of those who do not support Hollywood-Style arrests.



Bongani speaks to Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA AND Adv. Paul Hoffman, Director of Accountability Now.