Meyiwa’s family respond to the mysterious case of the discovered weapon

Is there a breakthrough in the Senzo Meyiwa case or is this some public relations stunt gone wrong?
News24 carried an exclusive story of the police discovering a weapon used in the murder of Meyiwa, but the family has no clue of this development, and this has really upset Meyiwa’s family.
It is almost six years, and the family and the country are not clear what transpired on the day Senzo Meyiwa was killed.
Bongani speaks to Siyabonga Miya, Senzo Meyiwa’s cousin.
Bongani speaks to Adetunji Omotola, Independent African Analyst & African Political Commentator.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
It is not easy being a whistle-blower in South Africa. Not only do you receive death threats and shunned by corporate South Africa, as many have experienced, but also have to deal with emotional distress and post-traumatic disorder.
Worse yet, unlike the United States, South Africa does not have an incentive programme for whistle-blowing. Before her life was entangled in state capture, Bianca Goodwill was a high powered executive, earning a good salary, while raising her daughter Chloe.
It all came tumbling down when blew the whistle on Trillian, it’s relationship with consultancy firm McKinsey and parastatal Eskom.
As a result of her whistleblowing, along with others including Mosilo Mothepu, an astonishing R1.6 billion has been returned to Eskom and to the fiscus. And what of Bianca now since her courageous act? She is unemployed unemployable, and suffering from Post-Traumatic disorder and running low on funds.
Bianca Goodson penned a passionate letter to Eskom CEO, Andre De Ruyte, challenging him and society for a reward mechanism for whistle-blowing.And as Mandy Wiener compelling argues, it may be time for a social revolution to treat whistle-blowers differently.
Bongani speaks to Bianca Goodson, Whistleblower & Former Trillian Management Consulting CEO
Bongani speaks to Dr Charlotte Ingram, Medical Director for the SA Bone Marrow Registry.
Ravi Reddy - Chief Operations Officer at South African National Blood Service joined Bongani to respond to two issues raised by caller Leanne from Edenvale yesterday.
Bongani Malinga, Chairperson of the Schools Governing Body at ThaboTona Primary School where angry parents burnt school property because of failed promises from the department of education. The Chairperson joined Bongani to detail exactly what transpired and what led to the protests.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.