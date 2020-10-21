Meyiwa’s family respond to the mysterious case of the discovered weapon

It is not easy being a whistle-blower in South Africa. Not only do you receive death threats and shunned by corporate South Africa, as many have experienced, but also have to deal with emotional distress and post-traumatic disorder.



Worse yet, unlike the United States, South Africa does not have an incentive programme for whistle-blowing. Before her life was entangled in state capture, Bianca Goodwill was a high powered executive, earning a good salary, while raising her daughter Chloe.



It all came tumbling down when blew the whistle on Trillian, it’s relationship with consultancy firm McKinsey and parastatal Eskom.



As a result of her whistleblowing, along with others including Mosilo Mothepu, an astonishing R1.6 billion has been returned to Eskom and to the fiscus. And what of Bianca now since her courageous act? She is unemployed unemployable, and suffering from Post-Traumatic disorder and running low on funds.



Bianca Goodson penned a passionate letter to Eskom CEO, Andre De Ruyte, challenging him and society for a reward mechanism for whistle-blowing.And as Mandy Wiener compelling argues, it may be time for a social revolution to treat whistle-blowers differently.



Bongani speaks to Bianca Goodson, Whistleblower & Former Trillian Management Consulting CEO

