Right Of Reply: Longwe Twala accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa

Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - Does working from home without the protection of a secure corporate network make you more vulnerable to cyber crime?
Guests
Andile Mange - Director Enforcement at National Consumer Commission
Jessica Coetzee - Victim of Eurobride
Manie van Schalkwyk - Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention Service
Today at 15:10
EWN: GP officials in R1.2 Billion tender fraud get bail
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
EWN: Senekal split bail decision
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:20
EWN: ANC GP on Masuku and Diko fate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:50
Francis becomes first pope to endorse same-sex civil unions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Russell Pollitt - Director at Jesuit Institute SA
Today at 16:20
Government ropes in retired judges to deal with backlog of cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Delays in DNA testing adversly impacts criminal cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lobo Das Neves, International law enforcement expert
Today at 18:16
Clicks financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vikesh Ramsunder - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:50
Altron results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Money makes you happy ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
