What’s Viral - Buckabuddy account opened to help aspirant drummer get new drum set

Are you stuck in a holiday club or time-share contract, and you have tried all avenues but cannot opt out? Or have you successfully cancelled a contract, but your bank account continues to be debited?
An consumer attorney has taken this fight against consumers stuck in these contracts with the Payment Association of South Africa for alleged abuse of the payment system.In 2018, a national inquiry into the timeshare industry recommended a review of the laws that apply to these contracts, and two years later, it seems not much has changed.
Bongani speaks to Trudie Broekman, Consumer Attorney.
Tuesday we told you about the story of angry residents and members of a community in Ekurhuleni that torched Thabotona Primary School during a protest action. The blaze left six classrooms gutted, with a seventh classroom and tables and chairs damaged.
We spoke to the chairperson of the School’s governing body Mr Bongani Malinga who told us that the protest was sparked by the community's demand for a brick and mortar building instead of prefabricated mobile classrooms and that the Department failed to deliver on their promise to build a new school for them.
Let’s take a quick listen to what Malinga had to say before we get a response from Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona
Whistleblowers in South Africa do not have it easy, and the culture of speaking up is stymied by stigma and corporate rebuke. Weaknesses in the current legislature set out to protect whistleblowers makes it even more harder for people to come forward.
You may have heard our interview yesterday with former Trillian CEO, Bianca Goodson, who wrote a letter to Eskom CEO, Andre De Ruyter about the plight of whistleblowers and suggesting some form of reward mechanism.
While globally countries incentivise whistleblowing, in South Africa there is no compensation for whistleblowers cut out from corporate life.
How can we create a culture of speaking out; how do strengthen the laws in place for whistleblowers, and should we adopt what other countries are doing and reward whistleblowers? The Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa works with whistleblowers and help them with safely report on corruption.
Bongani speaks to Professor Richard Calland, Public Law Expert.
The finger once again is pointing to Chicco Twala’s son, Longwe Twala, for the murder of Pirates star Senzo Meyiwa. The allegations surfaced again in an interview we had with Meyiwa’s cousin Siyabonga Miya, who told us that they had received a call on that fatal day that informed them that Longwe Twala had shot Senzo Twala.
Chicco Twala has previously spoken about the innocence of his son. It is widely believed that Senzo Meyiwa was murdered in a robbery-gone-horribly-wrong, but investigators and prosecutors have struggled to piece together what had happened and track down the alleged robbers.
Bongani speaks to Chicco Twala, Veteran Musician & Producer.
It is not easy being a whistle-blower in South Africa. Not only do you receive death threats and shunned by corporate South Africa, as many have experienced, but also have to deal with emotional distress and post-traumatic disorder.
Worse yet, unlike the United States, South Africa does not have an incentive programme for whistle-blowing. Before her life was entangled in state capture, Bianca Goodwill was a high powered executive, earning a good salary, while raising her daughter Chloe.
It all came tumbling down when blew the whistle on Trillian, it’s relationship with consultancy firm McKinsey and parastatal Eskom.
As a result of her whistleblowing, along with others including Mosilo Mothepu, an astonishing R1.6 billion has been returned to Eskom and to the fiscus. And what of Bianca now since her courageous act? She is unemployed unemployable, and suffering from Post-Traumatic disorder and running low on funds.
Bianca Goodson penned a passionate letter to Eskom CEO, Andre De Ruyte, challenging him and society for a reward mechanism for whistle-blowing.And as Mandy Wiener compelling argues, it may be time for a social revolution to treat whistle-blowers differently.
Bongani speaks to Bianca Goodson, Whistleblower & Former Trillian Management Consulting CEO