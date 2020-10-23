What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The FBI conspiracy theory that Iran & Russia are trying to spoil the voting.
Two new space centres for NATO & the U.K.
Sheena is moving Canada and would like to donate clothes and toys to a deserving orphanage
ORPHANAGE
Neli Nelukau founded the Dzulani Children’s Care Centre, an orphanage based in Vosloorus, in 2012.
Her motive behind starting the orphanage centre was the fact that she grew up being abused, but she didn’t let that to define her future, she also has love for helping children who have found themselves in a similar abusive situation which she has also encountered in her life.
The orphanage accommodates children from a tender age up until 18 years of age.
Task force drugs bust a big one in the waters off Iran.
Museum attacks in Germany 5 museums vandalised in Berlin.
Giant Leap for mankind the U.K. has sent a chicken nugget into space.
You’ve heard of doctors doing house-calls. But what if they could do their rounds without the hassle of physically leaving their doctors rooms or hospital ward, but yet get to know their patients’ blood pressure, heart-rate, and other vital indicators.
Well, an innovative device now allows doctors to monitor their patients’ health remotely, providing healthcare in the comfort of one’s home.
Bongani speaks to Dr. Vuyane Mhlomi, the CEO and co-founder of Quro Medical.
Power utility Eskom senior management gave the nation a briefing on the state of the power system yesterday.
They warned that load shedding remains a real threat as the system continues to have its vulnerabilities. Old coal-fired power plants remain a burden, while plans are in play to fix up build defects at their newest power plants – Medupi and Kusile.
Unveiling the economic construction and recovery plan in parliament on Thursday last week President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that, Government is fast-tracking applications for electricity generation for personal use as it moves to end crippling load-shedding and secure energy supply.
He said government would work hard to ensure reliable, sufficient supply of energy within by 2022…
Eskom Management on the other revealed yesterday that while it expects to have performed adequate reliability maintenance on its aged power plants to improve reliability by September 2021, the risk of load shedding will still not be eliminated.
So, what's the true picture here? To discuss that, Bongani joined by the Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.
Are you stuck in a holiday club or time-share contract, and you have tried all avenues but cannot opt out? Or have you successfully cancelled a contract, but your bank account continues to be debited?
An consumer attorney has taken this fight against consumers stuck in these contracts with the Payment Association of South Africa for alleged abuse of the payment system.In 2018, a national inquiry into the timeshare industry recommended a review of the laws that apply to these contracts, and two years later, it seems not much has changed.
Bongani speaks to Trudie Broekman, Consumer Attorney.
Tuesday we told you about the story of angry residents and members of a community in Ekurhuleni that torched Thabotona Primary School during a protest action. The blaze left six classrooms gutted, with a seventh classroom and tables and chairs damaged.
We spoke to the chairperson of the School’s governing body Mr Bongani Malinga who told us that the protest was sparked by the community's demand for a brick and mortar building instead of prefabricated mobile classrooms and that the Department failed to deliver on their promise to build a new school for them.
Let’s take a quick listen to what Malinga had to say before we get a response from Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona
Whistleblowers in South Africa do not have it easy, and the culture of speaking up is stymied by stigma and corporate rebuke. Weaknesses in the current legislature set out to protect whistleblowers makes it even more harder for people to come forward.
You may have heard our interview yesterday with former Trillian CEO, Bianca Goodson, who wrote a letter to Eskom CEO, Andre De Ruyter about the plight of whistleblowers and suggesting some form of reward mechanism.
While globally countries incentivise whistleblowing, in South Africa there is no compensation for whistleblowers cut out from corporate life.
How can we create a culture of speaking out; how do strengthen the laws in place for whistleblowers, and should we adopt what other countries are doing and reward whistleblowers? The Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa works with whistleblowers and help them with safely report on corruption.
Bongani speaks to Professor Richard Calland, Public Law Expert.