THE BIG FAVOUR – Listener would like to donate toys to an orphanage in need

Whistleblowers in South Africa do not have it easy, and the culture of speaking up is stymied by stigma and corporate rebuke. Weaknesses in the current legislature set out to protect whistleblowers makes it even more harder for people to come forward.



You may have heard our interview yesterday with former Trillian CEO, Bianca Goodson, who wrote a letter to Eskom CEO, Andre De Ruyter about the plight of whistleblowers and suggesting some form of reward mechanism.



While globally countries incentivise whistleblowing, in South Africa there is no compensation for whistleblowers cut out from corporate life.



How can we create a culture of speaking out; how do strengthen the laws in place for whistleblowers, and should we adopt what other countries are doing and reward whistleblowers? The Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa works with whistleblowers and help them with safely report on corruption.



Bongani speaks to Professor Richard Calland, Public Law Expert.

