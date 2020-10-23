THE BIG FAVOUR – Listener would like to donate toys to an orphanage in need

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:15
Cleaning up Transnet
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Portia Derby
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC with Rich Preston
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rich Preston
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-3 pay days to get through a tough festive season
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Associate Professor Kosheek Sewchurran - Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays with Instant Pot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Future NEXT
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 19:33
Other People’s MoneyZOOM: Tony Kgoroge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Kgoroge
Latest Local
Government ropes in retired judges to deal with backlog of cases Department of Public Service and Administration Director-General Yoliswa Makhasi says they have a had good response. 23 October 2020 5:03 PM
I've always been a hard worker, to my detriment. I must balance - Aisha Pandor Sweepsouth cofounder Aisha Pandor shares her experience with failure and the lessons gained out of that. 23 October 2020 3:49 PM
Norma Mngoma warned against contacting witnesses in case against Malusi Gigaba Case of Norma Mngoma, estranged wife of former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba, has been postponed till next year February. 23 October 2020 2:39 PM
View all Local
ECG supporters chant songs in support outside court for Bushiri bail hearing Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives us an update on the church leader and his wife bail hearing case. 23 October 2020 12:56 PM
Citizens asked to be patient as Eskom repairs increase risk of loadshedding CEO Andre de Ruyter reflects on how the power utility is doing in restoring the power system. 23 October 2020 7:46 AM
Four top Gauteng officials arrested for R1.2 billion tender irregularities Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says the suspects are appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Thursday. 22 October 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 October 2020 8:12 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Business
Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. 24 October 2020 8:13 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread. 23 October 2020 2:52 PM
CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Safa, MultiChoice in partnership to improve refereeing across all levels in SA This relationship will assist Safa with its referee programme, which is focused on improving the quality of football officiating a... 22 October 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
My father's passing dealt a blow to me but I soldiered on, says MALI Soul The producer, songwriter and singer says at the age of 16 he found himself working at a mortuary. 23 October 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Inflatable doll babies go head-to-head at gender reveal party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 October 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Stranger paying for mother's £50 luggage charge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 October 2020 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
THE BIG FAVOUR – Listener would like to donate toys to an orphanage in need

THE BIG FAVOUR – Listener would like to donate toys to an orphanage in need

23 October 2020 8:38 AM

Sheena is moving Canada and would like to donate clothes and toys to a deserving orphanage 

ORPHANAGE 

Neli Nelukau founded the Dzulani Children’s Care Centre, an orphanage based in Vosloorus,  in 2012.

Her motive behind starting the orphanage centre was the fact that she grew up being abused, but she didn’t let that to define her future, she also has love for helping children who have found themselves in a similar abusive situation which she has also encountered in her life.

The orphanage accommodates children from a tender age up until 18 years of age.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View  - Trump Versus Biden

23 October 2020 8:50 AM

The FBI conspiracy theory that Iran & Russia are trying to spoil the voting.

Two new space centres for NATO & the U.K.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral

23 October 2020 8:06 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Pope On Gay Union

23 October 2020 7:41 AM

Task force drugs bust a big one in the waters off Iran.
 
Museum attacks in Germany 5 museums vandalised in Berlin.
 
Giant Leap for mankind the U.K. has sent a chicken nugget into space. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Disrupting Hospitalisation

23 October 2020 7:39 AM

You’ve heard of doctors doing house-calls. But what if they could do their rounds without the hassle of physically leaving their doctors rooms or hospital ward, but yet get to know their patients’ blood pressure, heart-rate, and other vital indicators. 

Well, an innovative device now allows doctors to monitor their patients’ health remotely, providing healthcare in the comfort of one’s home.

Bongani speaks to Dr. Vuyane Mhlomi, the CEO and co-founder of Quro Medical. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The current state of Eskom’s power system

23 October 2020 7:13 AM

Power utility Eskom senior management gave the nation a briefing on the state of the power system yesterday. 

They warned that load shedding remains a real threat as the system continues to have its vulnerabilities. Old coal-fired power plants remain a burden, while plans are in play to fix up build defects at their newest power plants – Medupi and Kusile.

Unveiling the economic construction and recovery plan in parliament on Thursday last week President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that, Government is fast-tracking applications for electricity generation for personal use as it moves to end crippling load-shedding and secure energy supply.

He said government would work hard to ensure reliable, sufficient supply of energy within by 2022… 

Eskom Management on the other revealed yesterday that while it expects to have performed adequate reliability maintenance on its aged power plants to improve reliability by September 2021, the risk of load shedding will still not be eliminated. 


So, what's the true picture here? To discuss that, Bongani joined by the Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Holiday Clubs Illegally Debiting Consumer Accounts

22 October 2020 9:24 AM

Are you stuck in a holiday club or time-share contract, and you have tried all avenues but cannot opt out? Or have you successfully cancelled a contract, but your bank account continues to be debited?

 An consumer attorney has taken this fight against consumers stuck in these contracts with the Payment Association of South Africa for alleged abuse of the payment system.In 2018, a national inquiry into the timeshare industry recommended a review of the laws that apply to these contracts, and two years later, it seems not much has changed.

Bongani speaks to Trudie Broekman, Consumer Attorney.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng education department provides feedback following the protest & torching of a school in Ekurhuleni

22 October 2020 8:36 AM

Tuesday we told you about the story of angry residents and members of a community in  Ekurhuleni that torched Thabotona Primary School during a protest action. The blaze left six classrooms gutted, with a seventh classroom and tables and chairs damaged.

We spoke to the chairperson of the School’s governing body Mr Bongani Malinga who told us that the protest was sparked by the community's demand for a brick and mortar building instead of prefabricated mobile classrooms and that the Department failed to deliver on their promise to build a new school for them. 

Let’s take a quick listen to what Malinga had to say before we get a response from Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Buckabuddy account opened to help aspirant drummer get new drum set

22 October 2020 8:26 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are laws enough to protect whistleblowers?

22 October 2020 7:34 AM

Whistleblowers in South Africa do not have it easy, and the culture of speaking up is stymied by stigma and corporate rebuke. Weaknesses in the current legislature set out to protect whistleblowers makes it even more harder for people to come forward.

You may have heard our interview yesterday with former Trillian CEO, Bianca Goodson, who wrote a letter to Eskom CEO, Andre De Ruyter about the plight of whistleblowers and suggesting some form of reward mechanism.

 While globally countries incentivise whistleblowing, in South Africa there is no compensation for whistleblowers cut out from corporate life.

How can we create a culture of speaking out; how do strengthen the laws in place for whistleblowers, and should we adopt what other countries are doing and reward whistleblowers? The Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa works with whistleblowers and help them with safely report on corruption.

Bongani speaks to Professor Richard Calland, Public Law Expert.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA

Lifestyle

Government ropes in retired judges to deal with backlog of cases

Local

Norma Mngoma warned against contacting witnesses in case against Malusi Gigaba

Local

Trump team hit by Covid again, lashes out at 'failure' Biden

25 October 2020 6:34 PM

WC govt urges Mboweni to prioritise education

25 October 2020 5:34 PM

Spain declares nationwide state of emergency over virus

25 October 2020 5:08 PM

