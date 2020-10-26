What’s Viral - Humility, love and kindness – young barefoot child gets feet washed and new shoes!

At the presentation of Transnet’s annual results last Friday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said it was a relief to talk about a state-owned enterprise that did not need bailouts or guarantees.



Transnet, the country’s custodian of rail, ports and pipelines, reported an increase of 1.3 percent in revenue over the past financial year, to 75.1 billion rand. But the entity still has its work cut out to address issues caused by State Capture.



Transnet reported 9.97 billion rand in irregular expenditure for the 2019/2020 financial year. Transnet’s cumulative irregular expenditure, which dates back as far as the 2011/2012 financial year, amounts to 114.3 billion rand. Transnet’s current leadership sees this as proof of the ongoing challenge to address compliance issues at the SOE.



Bongani speaks to Portia Derby, Group CEO at Transnet.

arrow_forward