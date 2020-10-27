Senzo Meyiwa was ‘assassinated’ – AfriForum

A major break-through in what has been described as a cold case… 5 suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, what Afriforum’s Private Prosecution unit has labelled as an assassination. Afriforum held a media briefing shortly after the police briefing, saying it was concerned that nothing has been said about the Mastermind behind the assassination. Today, the 5 suspects are due to appear in court and the bail application will provide more answers to some of our.
Bongani speaks to Adv Gerrie Nel, Head of AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit.
European lockdowns France & Germany are back to square one.
5 days & counting the clock is ticking to the US Presidential election.
The God of chaos the name of an asteroid heading our way.
Today marks World Stroke Day, to raise awareness about the serious nature and high rates of stroke, prevention and treatment of the condition. We are reminded that a stroke can happen to anyone, at anytime, anywhere, and that 1 in 4 adults will have a stroke in their lifetime. Such is the story of my next guest, who leads a healthy lifestyle but a few weeks ago, death came knocking on his door, but he lives to tell the tale.
Bongani speaks to Josh Lindberg, theatre producer and director.
Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, painted a bleak picture of the economy, with a country in the grips of a severe recession. Our national debt is expected to rise to 82% of GDP, while tax revenue shrinks.
The Minister announced spending cuts, a wage freeze on the cards, and SAA gets more money at the expense of other departments, which case cuts amounting to R7 billion, a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul. Is this a budget that will set us on the right path to economic recovery?
Bongani speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.
According to the mid-term budget delivered by Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni,
Public sector remuneration for some 1.3 million civil servants accounts for over 96% of the increase in spending, with public wage bill accounting for 40% of total government expenditure.
Just as government reneged on its 2018 wage agreement with civil servants, by not implementing a wage hike in the final year, government is now proposing another wage freeze for the next three years.The Public Servants Association says the Finance Minister’s statements on public service salaries are an “outright declaration of war against labour” in the public service.
Bongani speaks to Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager at the Public Servants Association.
Environmental activist, Fikile Ntshangase, was involved in a legal dispute over the extension of a coal mine in KwaZulu Natal, before she was shot dead on 22 October. How safe are environmental activists in the country's rural areas?
Bongani speaks to Professor Mary de Haas, a violence monitor and analyst.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver the mid-term budget policy statement today. Can South Africans expect some positive news?
Bongani speaks to Carol Paton, Editor-at-Large at Business Day.
How worried should we be about the reported water shortage in the country?
Bongani speaks to Burt Rodrigues, CEO of Biodx.