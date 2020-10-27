Senzo Meyiwa was ‘assassinated’ – AfriForum

A major break-through in what has been described as a cold case… 5 suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, what Afriforum’s Private Prosecution unit has labelled as an assassination. Afriforum held a media briefing shortly after the police briefing, saying it was concerned that nothing has been said about the Mastermind behind the assassination. Today, the 5 suspects are due to appear in court and the bail application will provide more answers to some of our.



Bongani speaks to Adv Gerrie Nel, Head of AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit.