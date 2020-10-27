Senzo Meyiwa was ‘assassinated’ – AfriForum

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Items to show
Latest Local
Government can give SAA R10.5bn, let the caregiver grant continue - Black Sash The Pretoria High Court is set to hear an urgent application against the South Africa Social Security Agency. 29 October 2020 4:35 PM
Beware! Thieves use new vehicle tracker scam to steal cars Tracker South Africa operational services executive Ron Knott-Craig gives advice as to how to avoid vehicle tracker scammers. 29 October 2020 1:54 PM
I say big ups to public sector salary freeze - Callers debate the mini budget Listeners debate whether the wage bill increase being frozen in the next three years is a good or bad idea. 29 October 2020 10:50 AM
View all Local
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Numsa welcomes Mboweni decision to give SAA wings with a further R10.5 billion Gareth Newham of ISS says giving priority to fund an airline we don't need using money for services needed doesn't make sense. 29 October 2020 1:20 PM
MTBPS: Inside the R500-bn fiscal relief package Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has detailed initiatives by the government to provide fiscal relief worth more than R500 billion. 29 October 2020 11:05 AM
View all Politics
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers "We didn’t go to the bank. I vendor-financed it, forcing me to stay involved in the business," says Angus McIntosh (Farmer Angus). 29 October 2020 11:28 AM
View all Business
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. 24 October 2020 8:13 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs lose appeal against transfer ban This relates to the 2018 illegal transfer and registering of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors... 27 October 2020 6:50 PM
CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread. 23 October 2020 2:52 PM
CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Phone repair man finds cash and note while fixing a device Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] New Oreo proud parent ad pulls at everyone's heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Father and son game of basketball leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 October 2020 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Senzo Meyiwa was ‘assassinated’ – AfriForum

Senzo Meyiwa was ‘assassinated’ – AfriForum

27 October 2020 7:13 AM

A major break-through in what has been described as a cold case… 5 suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, what Afriforum’s Private Prosecution unit has labelled as an assassination. Afriforum held a media briefing shortly after the police briefing, saying it was concerned that nothing has been said about the Mastermind behind the assassination. Today, the 5 suspects are due to appear in court and the bail application will provide more answers to some of our.

Bongani speaks to Adv Gerrie Nel, Head of AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Asteroid called the God of Chaos heading our way

29 October 2020 9:17 AM

European lockdowns France & Germany are back to square one.
 
5 days & counting the clock is ticking to the US Presidential election.
 
The God of chaos the name of an asteroid heading our way. 

Today marks World Stroke Day

29 October 2020 8:58 AM

Today marks World Stroke Day, to raise awareness about the serious nature and high rates of stroke, prevention and treatment of the condition. We are reminded that a stroke can happen to anyone, at anytime, anywhere, and that 1 in 4 adults will have a stroke in their lifetime. Such is the story of my next guest, who leads a healthy lifestyle but a few weeks ago, death came knocking on his door, but he lives to tell the tale.

Bongani speaks to Josh Lindberg, theatre producer and director.

What’s Viral - Phone repair man finds cash and note while fixing a device

29 October 2020 8:16 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

The nuts & bolts of the budget

29 October 2020 7:48 AM

Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, painted a bleak picture of the economy, with a country in the grips of a severe recession. Our national debt is expected to rise to 82% of GDP, while tax revenue shrinks.

The Minister announced spending cuts, a wage freeze on the cards, and SAA gets more money at the expense of other departments, which case cuts amounting to R7 billion, a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul. Is this a budget that will set us on the right path to economic recovery?

Bongani speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.

 

Public servant react to mid-term budget policy statement

29 October 2020 7:13 AM

According to the mid-term budget delivered by Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni,

Public sector remuneration for some 1.3 million civil servants accounts for over 96% of the increase in spending, with public wage bill accounting for 40% of total government expenditure.

Just as government reneged on its 2018 wage agreement with civil servants, by not implementing a wage hike in the final year, government is now proposing another wage freeze for the next three years.The Public Servants Association says the Finance Minister’s statements on public service salaries are an “outright declaration of war against labour” in the public service.

Bongani speaks to Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager at the Public Servants Association.

The World View from London

28 October 2020 8:27 AM
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

28 October 2020 8:06 AM
The safety of environmental activists in communities

28 October 2020 7:32 AM

Environmental activist, Fikile Ntshangase, was involved in a legal dispute over the extension of a coal mine in KwaZulu Natal, before she was shot dead on 22 October.  How safe are environmental activists in the country's rural areas?

Bongani speaks to Professor Mary de Haas, a violence monitor and analyst. 

Finance Minister tables mid-term budget today

28 October 2020 7:04 AM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver the mid-term budget policy statement today. Can South Africans expect some positive news?

Bongani speaks to Carol Paton, Editor-at-Large at Business Day. 

Is South Africa running out of drinkable water?

27 October 2020 10:02 AM

How worried should we be about the reported water shortage in the country? 

Bongani speaks to Burt Rodrigues, CEO of Biodx.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clears air over link with Zuma's ex-wife

Politics

Court sees video showing Malema’s vehicle had accreditation to enter cemetery

Politics Local

I have no regrets working with the Guptas - Duduzane Zuma

Politics Local

Zille must learn to live with low political profile - Ex-DA Fedco chair Gibson

29 October 2020 7:24 PM

Saudi Arabia 'strongly condemns' knife attack in France

29 October 2020 6:46 PM

Blowout US GDP report offers boon to Trump amid pandemic

29 October 2020 6:29 PM

