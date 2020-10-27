What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn - guy dancing alone in parking lot

GUEST: SENZO MCHUNU, MINISTER OF PUBLIC SERVICE & ADMINISTRATION



Corruption, nepotism, interference in the day to day runnings of the government departments by political principals, such as ministers and MECs, have brought into sharp focus South Africa’s ability build a capable state to meet service delivery needs.



If the emergency procurement of services and products for COVID-19 is anything to go by, and the recent high-profile arrests, the PPE scandals, South Africa is on the cusp of a major public sector reform, with rooting out corruption at the centre of the reform agenda.



However, the department of public service & administration charged with helping other government departments to function better, has to deal with endemic corruption, thousands of public servants doing business with the state, and its failure to discipline errant public servants on suspension at the cost of taxpayers within 90 days.





arrow_forward