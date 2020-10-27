Is SA running out of drinkable water?

GUEST: SENZO MCHUNU, MINISTER OF PUBLIC SERVICE & ADMINISTRATION
Corruption, nepotism, interference in the day to day runnings of the government departments by political principals, such as ministers and MECs, have brought into sharp focus South Africa’s ability build a capable state to meet service delivery needs.
If the emergency procurement of services and products for COVID-19 is anything to go by, and the recent high-profile arrests, the PPE scandals, South Africa is on the cusp of a major public sector reform, with rooting out corruption at the centre of the reform agenda.
However, the department of public service & administration charged with helping other government departments to function better, has to deal with endemic corruption, thousands of public servants doing business with the state, and its failure to discipline errant public servants on suspension at the cost of taxpayers within 90 days.
A major break-through in what has been described as a cold case… 5 suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, what Afriforum’s Private Prosecution unit has labelled as an assassination. Afriforum held a media briefing shortly after the police briefing, saying it was concerned that nothing has been said about the Mastermind behind the assassination. Today, the 5 suspects are due to appear in court and the bail application will provide more answers to some of our.
Bongani speaks to Adv Gerrie Nel, Head of AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit.
Today is the start of Wills Week, where members of the public are encouraged to make use of opportunities to have their wills drawn up. In August, we spoke to Champ Thekiso, Cliqtech Chairperson, about the importance of drafting a Will during the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the time, Champ told us that Cliqtech, through its online Wills platform, SmartWill, had seen an increase of 300 percent in people looking for digital wills.
Bongani joined by Cliqtech’s CEO Zale Hechter.
Turkey’s French insult it has caused a major rift between Paris & Ankara
Australia protests to Qatar after women were given body searches.
The Welsh shopping question what is essential & what is not.
Twenty four year old Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss South Africa.
Shudufhadzo was crowned in the pageant finale on Saturday evening, which was held for the first time in Cape Town. The new Miss South Africa is from Ha-Masia in Limpopo, and is studying her Honours in International Relations at Wits University.
For the first time, Miss South Africa and her runners up will represent the country in three of the world’s top beauty pageants – Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Supranational. But it will only be announced at a later stage which contestant will go to which pageant.
Bongani speaks to Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
At the presentation of Transnet’s annual results last Friday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said it was a relief to talk about a state-owned enterprise that did not need bailouts or guarantees.
Transnet, the country’s custodian of rail, ports and pipelines, reported an increase of 1.3 percent in revenue over the past financial year, to 75.1 billion rand. But the entity still has its work cut out to address issues caused by State Capture.
Transnet reported 9.97 billion rand in irregular expenditure for the 2019/2020 financial year. Transnet’s cumulative irregular expenditure, which dates back as far as the 2011/2012 financial year, amounts to 114.3 billion rand. Transnet’s current leadership sees this as proof of the ongoing challenge to address compliance issues at the SOE.
Bongani speaks to Portia Derby, Group CEO at Transnet.