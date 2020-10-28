Finance Minister tables mid-term budget today

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lee-Hendor Ruiters
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays with Instant Pot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 12:07
post DA congress reflection
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mike Moriaty
Today at 12:10
Political analysis: post DA congress reflection
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
Today at 12:27
Update: Sanparks has moved Khoisan occupiers of Cecilia Forrest
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Reynold Thakhuli - Gm Media Liaison at Sanparks
Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli
Reynold "Rey" Thakuli - General Manager for Media Relations at SANParks
Today at 12:37
SARS to come down hard on taxpayers – with stricter punishments on the way
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jashwin Baijoo - Associate - Tax, Commercial and Dispute Resolution at Tax Consulting SA
Today at 12:40
Report: Minibus taxis aren't behind most road accidents - irresponsible drivers of passenger cars are
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Craig Proctor-Parker - Founder of Accident Specialist
Today at 12:45
RFI sheds light on SABC’s Internet streaming plans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 12:52
Legal talk: You may retrench employees if they unreasonably refuse to accept changes to employment contracts
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 13:07
On the couch - New food incubator Makers Landing taking shape at V&A Waterfront
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Westleigh Wilkinson
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - Wilson's Waffles
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathalie Sonnet
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Working from home: How unprofessional behaviour could get your fired
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gillian Lumb
Today at 14:50
Music with Blowing My Own Trumpet
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Claude Lamon
Latest Local
WATCH: DA announces results of its leadership contest The party’s 2,000 delegates voted until 5pm on Saturday. 1 November 2020 1:59 PM
Hlumelo Biko on a mission create jobs using medical cannabis-focused fund It is the first on the African continent, managed by OSO Capital, a black-owned alternative investment manager. 1 November 2020 1:04 PM
Joburg EMS on high alert as SAWS issues warning for heavy rains in Gauteng The SA Weather Service issued an alert for heavy rains and thunderstorms that could lead to flooding in parts of Gauteng. 1 November 2020 12:35 PM
View all Local
'DA working towards having SA that works for all and will be alternative to ANC' Federal council chairperson Helen Zille reflects on the party federal congress virtual elections that happened over the weekend. 2 November 2020 7:20 AM
It's official, John Steenhuisen is the new DA leader Steenhuisen was competing for the top Democratic Alliance job against former youth leader Mbali Ntuli. 1 November 2020 2:48 PM
DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between po... 30 October 2020 4:30 PM
View all Politics
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Business
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. 24 October 2020 8:13 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
Kaizer Chiefs lose appeal against transfer ban This relates to the 2018 illegal transfer and registering of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors... 27 October 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] If 2020 was a movie, its trailer would definitely look like this Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Kid hits pitch and foul ball from another game at same time Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2020 8:27 AM
I have fun with my music and enjoy company of people I work with - Jimmy Nevis Jimmy Nevis performs on #702Unplugged among others 'Magenta', a song is about going beyond your limitations. 30 October 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Finance Minister tables mid-term budget today

Finance Minister tables mid-term budget today

28 October 2020 7:04 AM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver the mid-term budget policy statement today. Can South Africans expect some positive news?

Bongani speaks to Carol Paton, Editor-at-Large at Business Day. 


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

New changes for social relief grant

2 November 2020 9:40 AM

Good news for millions of the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant.

Government has decided that it will continue to fund the R350 Covid-19 grant until January next year, with a R6,8 billion budget allocation. However, the R500 top-up grants for the Old Age, Disability, War Veterans, Child Support, Foster Child and Care Dependency have come to an end. The grant amounts as from November will revert to pre-covid amounts, which, according to Black Sash, will hurt 30 million people.

Bongani speaks to Totsie Memela, CEO of the South African Social Security Agency

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A New Lockdown in England

2 November 2020 8:37 AM

Stuck in a tumble dryer 3 English idiots needed rescuing. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - If 2020 was a movie, its trailer would definitely look like this

2 November 2020 8:22 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

HPCSA president to steps down after 10 years at the body

2 November 2020 7:39 AM

The term of the President of the Health Professions Council of South Africa, Dr. Kgosi Letlape has come to end after 10 years of service. 

He was elected the President of the regulatory body in 2015, after serving 5 years in senior positions at the HPCSA. He is better known for speaking his mind, which often put him at odds with the ruling ANC and bodies such as the SA Medical Association. 

He once accused former President Thabo Mbeki and the late Manto-Tshabalala Msimang of genocide for failing to act on AIDS, and said medical aids were a crime against humanity that should be done away with, he was also criticised for saying health care was better during apartheid. 

Dr Letlape was the first black person to qualify as an Ophthalmologist in South Africa and the first black person to lead the World Medical Association.  He is also a true advocate of universal access to healthcare. What lessons does he leave behind for the incoming board of the HPCSA? 

Bongani speaks to Dr Kgosi Letlape, outgoing President of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Steenhuisen named new DA leader, Zille new federal council chairperson

2 November 2020 7:17 AM

The DA has concluded its elective congress. John Steenhuisen was elected as the party’s new leader, getting 80% of the votes against rival, Mbali Ntuli. 

Helen has been re-elected as its Federal Council Chairperson, in what many say was the expected outcome. 

Steenhuisen and Zille will now lead the party to the next elections. Will Steenhuisen and Zille restore the party to its former glory – I mean losing votes before you are in government is not a good sign, only once you are in government can you lose votes. Will the DA ever be in government when it loses votes even before it comes to power? 

Bongani speaks to Helen Zille, Chairperson of the DA Federal Council.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays – Tanzania

30 October 2020 12:19 PM

President John Magufuli is the man to beat as Tanzanians headed to the polls this week - millions voted in contested election already marred by accusations of fraud ...(results suppose to be announced Thursday)

MUSIC- How far some would go to be -re-elected--get an artist to write a funky song---

Harmonize - by Diamond-- called : Magufuli

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Terror Attack In France

30 October 2020 9:37 AM

The future pandemic report the UN is urging more co-operation. 
 
Princess Diana’s landmine charity they desperately need funds.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Weekly Favour In Action

30 October 2020 8:49 AM

The Ntombesizwe Scholarship was initiated by the Rhodes University Alumni 5 years ago, in response to the cost of higher education and the rising tuition fees at South African universities. The Alumni pledged to sponsor one black-African female student that is originally from (and resides in) Grahamstown and falls within the ‘missing middle’ bracket. The scholarship will be generated by way of crowd-funding from Rhodes University alumni and supportive partners. Sinazo Madakana is a Rhodes University graduate and one of the recipients on the scholarship. And one of our producers, Laura Wener is an alumna of Rhodes University.

Bongani speaks to Laura Wener, 702 producer & Rhodes University alumnus, AND Sinazo Madakana, Ntombesizwe Scholarship recipient.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Vin Diesel dances to Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela

30 October 2020 8:32 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Virtual 702 Walk The Talk

30 October 2020 7:49 AM

Bongani speaks to Dr Malebo Mokotedi-Mapiloko, general practitioner at Mediwell Dainfern and Nomsa Mnguni, innovation consultant at Mediwell.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

It's official, John Steenhuisen is the new DA leader

Politics

'DA working towards having SA that works for all and will be alternative to ANC'

Politics

Joburg EMS on high alert as SAWS issues warning for heavy rains in Gauteng

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Class of 2020 has overcome difficulties that's tested hardened adults

2 November 2020 10:35 AM

Bail hearing for Bushiris, co-accused resumes in Pretoria court

2 November 2020 10:10 AM

Mbalula to establish task team to implement changes needed in taxi industry

2 November 2020 9:24 AM

