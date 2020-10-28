The safety of environmental activists in communities

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Making sense of the confusion at Traffic Department offices in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Neilson - Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice- Facebook Community Standards explained
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Fadzai Madzingira - Public Policy Manager, Content for Facebook Africa
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- baby mama/daddy drama
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:45
Mind of a Fox with Chantell Illbury on the US elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:07
US election comment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:10
Gang extortion in Gugulethu: Criminal gangs always seen as a cape flats, coloured problem. But now townships seeing an increase?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 12:23
Are we seeing a re-emergence of Islamic extremism?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Director at TRAC (Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium)
Today at 12:37
US election battle Trump vs Biden: Democrats Abroad responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Ross - member at Democrats Abroad South Africa
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Gamers are spending up to 60% more on games since Covid-19 crisis started
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
2020 US presidential election neck and neck
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof James Krebs
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains. 3 November 2020 8:50 PM
What is bail? 'It is determined by gravity of the matter, seriousness of crime' Defence lawyer and former prosecutor and magistrate Marius Du Toit says the court has to weigh up a whole list of factors. 3 November 2020 5:29 PM
Joburg child author Stacey Fru nominated for international award The 13-year-old author says if she won the grand prize, she would translate her books into other African languages. 3 November 2020 4:56 PM
View all Local
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida US correspondent Simon Marks says important questions will be answered in the next few hours. 3 November 2020 5:46 PM
Former SAA board member Kwinana continues to dodge questions at Zondo commission Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry. 3 November 2020 12:53 PM
View all Politics
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!' Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley. 3 November 2020 6:43 PM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
View all Business
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
How South African women are shattering the barriers to success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 12:32 PM
This is what it looks like when a woman owns her success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 8:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] A new foot-operated vending machine has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as whale pushing Kayaker out the way goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:50 AM
[WATCH] Family driving through end of actual rainbow goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2020 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics' Feature Story correspondent Jagruti Dave reflects on the tight race for the White House between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 4 November 2020 7:31 AM
Prospect of crisis if Trump doesn't accept election result - Pundit University of Johannesburg politics and international relations professor Siphamandla Zondi reflects on the US elections. 3 November 2020 8:54 AM
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The safety of environmental activists in communities

The safety of environmental activists in communities

28 October 2020 7:32 AM

Environmental activist, Fikile Ntshangase, was involved in a legal dispute over the extension of a coal mine in KwaZulu Natal, before she was shot dead on 22 October.  How safe are environmental activists in the country's rural areas?

Bongani speaks to Professor Mary de Haas, a violence monitor and analyst. 


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Some Covid-19 school brigades haven’t been paid by Gauteng Education Department

4 November 2020 9:17 AM

Earlier this year, the Gauteng Education department recruited about 10 000 unemployed young people to be part of its youth brigade to assist the department with enforcing COVID-19 regulations and protocols. Part of their role was to screen learners and teachers at various schools in Gauteng.

It would seem that some of these youth brigades have not been paid, according to many of the calls we received yesterday. It was reported in July that there were issues with paying these young people their stipends.

Bongani speaks to Steve Mabona, Spoksperson at the Gauteng Education Department.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - And The Winner Is...

4 November 2020 8:51 AM

Europe’s terror threat levels raised after the attacks in France & Austria. 
 
Be a snitch a U.K. police chief urges us to inform on lockdown breakers. 
 
The Italian escape a village in Italy that’s paying people to live there. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - A new foot-operated vending machine

4 November 2020 8:17 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

America Decides

4 November 2020 7:46 AM

After months and weeks of brutal campaigning, the United States and the global community is waiting with much on who will steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people, cost millions their jobs and a country polarised along ideological and racial line.

This year’s election is one shaped by a pandemic, civil unrest and bruising political partisanship.

The election has also been predicted to be a very close one, with Donald Trump or Joe Biden narrowly come out on top, but when will we know, is anyone’s guess. But what does a Trump or Biden win mean for global politics, and how will the elections play out, now that the polls have closed.

Bongani speaks to Prof. Gilbert Khadiagala, Director at the Wits Centre for the Study of the United States.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest in the US Presidential elections

4 November 2020 7:05 AM

Polls in several states in America have closed as more than 100 million people voted ahead of election day, making the 2020 presidential election the first in history in which more people vote in advance of election day than on it.

However, results in states like North Carolina could be delayed after some locations have extended voting. What is the latest?

Bongani speaks to Jagruti Dave (f), Correspondent at Feature Story (Washington DC)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bongani Bingwa asks Karabo Tjale why he'll be walking

3 November 2020 11:50 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feedback from Greener Pastures Recycling

3 November 2020 10:15 AM

Nedbank Business Ignite with 702 is not just a platform for entrepreneurs to tell their stories. It’s a place for them to find practical solutions to their business challenges. In this episode, Bongani Bingwa catches up with Thabiso Wilson Hlongwane, whose company Green Pastures Recycling specializes in managing waste on site, collection and transporting of waste as well as recycling. We’ll find out what the incubation process has uncovered, what recommendations and objectives have been set, and what steps they are taking to re-ignite the business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Debunking myths with facts on farm murders

3 November 2020 9:22 AM

Bongani speaks to Gareth Newham, Head of the Crime and Justice Programme at the Institute for Security Studies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prof. Siphamandla Zondi on US Elections

3 November 2020 8:50 AM

In the United States, citizens are heading to the polls to decide who their next President will be. What do these elections mean for South Africa. Bongani speaks to Siphamandla Zondi, Professor of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg

Bongani speaks to Prof. Siphamandla Zondi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Election Day USA

3 November 2020 8:42 AM

Amber beats Johnny the movie star libel trial is finally over.
 
A fairytale crime the true story of an Indian doctor, a magic lamp & a genie. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics'

World

US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'

Business World

Why municipalities have to join queue to get VBS money back

Local

EWN Highlights

Bushiris granted R200,000 bail each in fraud, money laundering matter

4 November 2020 11:04 AM

Joburg ANC, Patriotic Alliance end coalition over governance issues

4 November 2020 10:42 AM

US formally quits Paris agreement as election hangs in balance

4 November 2020 10:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA