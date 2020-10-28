What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Earlier this year, the Gauteng Education department recruited about 10 000 unemployed young people to be part of its youth brigade to assist the department with enforcing COVID-19 regulations and protocols. Part of their role was to screen learners and teachers at various schools in Gauteng.
It would seem that some of these youth brigades have not been paid, according to many of the calls we received yesterday. It was reported in July that there were issues with paying these young people their stipends.
Bongani speaks to Steve Mabona, Spoksperson at the Gauteng Education Department.
Europe’s terror threat levels raised after the attacks in France & Austria.
Be a snitch a U.K. police chief urges us to inform on lockdown breakers.
The Italian escape a village in Italy that’s paying people to live there.
After months and weeks of brutal campaigning, the United States and the global community is waiting with much on who will steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people, cost millions their jobs and a country polarised along ideological and racial line.
This year’s election is one shaped by a pandemic, civil unrest and bruising political partisanship.
The election has also been predicted to be a very close one, with Donald Trump or Joe Biden narrowly come out on top, but when will we know, is anyone’s guess. But what does a Trump or Biden win mean for global politics, and how will the elections play out, now that the polls have closed.
Bongani speaks to Prof. Gilbert Khadiagala, Director at the Wits Centre for the Study of the United States.
Polls in several states in America have closed as more than 100 million people voted ahead of election day, making the 2020 presidential election the first in history in which more people vote in advance of election day than on it.
However, results in states like North Carolina could be delayed after some locations have extended voting. What is the latest?
Bongani speaks to Jagruti Dave (f), Correspondent at Feature Story (Washington DC)
Nedbank Business Ignite with 702 is not just a platform for entrepreneurs to tell their stories. It’s a place for them to find practical solutions to their business challenges. In this episode, Bongani Bingwa catches up with Thabiso Wilson Hlongwane, whose company Green Pastures Recycling specializes in managing waste on site, collection and transporting of waste as well as recycling. We’ll find out what the incubation process has uncovered, what recommendations and objectives have been set, and what steps they are taking to re-ignite the business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to Gareth Newham, Head of the Crime and Justice Programme at the Institute for Security Studies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In the United States, citizens are heading to the polls to decide who their next President will be. What do these elections mean for South Africa. Bongani speaks to Siphamandla Zondi, Professor of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg
Amber beats Johnny the movie star libel trial is finally over.
A fairytale crime the true story of an Indian doctor, a magic lamp & a genie.