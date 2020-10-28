What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Today at 11:05 Making sense of the confusion at Traffic Department offices in Cape Town Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Ian Neilson - Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance

Today at 11:05 Listeners' Choice- Facebook Community Standards explained The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Fadzai Madzingira - Public Policy Manager, Content for Facebook Africa

Today at 11:35 What's The Tea- baby mama/daddy drama The Clement Manyathela Show

Today at 11:45 Mind of a Fox with Chantell Illbury on the US elections Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Today at 12:07 US election comment The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick

Today at 12:10 Gang extortion in Gugulethu: Criminal gangs always seen as a cape flats, coloured problem. But now townships seeing an increase? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT

Today at 12:23 Are we seeing a re-emergence of Islamic extremism? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jasmine Opperman - Director at TRAC (Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium)

Today at 12:37 US election battle Trump vs Biden: Democrats Abroad responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jonathan Ross - member at Democrats Abroad South Africa

Today at 12:45 Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Gamers are spending up to 60% more on games since Covid-19 crisis started The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable

Today at 12:52 2020 US presidential election neck and neck The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof James Krebs

