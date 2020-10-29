Public servant react to mid-term budget policy statement

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
SOWETO DERBY: It is not the same without fans' excitement - Thabo September Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will face off at the MTN8 semifinal tomorrow minus the spectators 30 October 2020 5:13 PM
DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between po... 30 October 2020 4:30 PM
'I burned so many bridges because I did not deliver Tshepo Jeans orders on time' Tshepo Mohlala on how he has turned his failures into successes over the years as an entrepreneur. 30 October 2020 3:33 PM
High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail Lawyer Daniel Witz says he is ecstatic after this decision and his client's health is the biggest worry. 30 October 2020 12:43 PM
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clears air over link with Zuma's ex-wife Zondo says he had a relationship in the 1990s with the sister of Thobeka Madiba, who married the former president years later. 29 October 2020 4:56 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. 24 October 2020 8:13 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
Kaizer Chiefs lose appeal against transfer ban This relates to the 2018 illegal transfer and registering of Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors... 27 October 2020 6:50 PM
CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread. 23 October 2020 2:52 PM
I have fun with my music and enjoy company of people I work with - Jimmy Nevis Jimmy Nevis performs on #702Unplugged among others 'Magenta', a song is about going beyond your limitations. 30 October 2020 3:24 PM
[WATCH] Vin Diesel dances to Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela in TikTok video Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 October 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Kim Kardashian gets a hologram birthday wish from her late father Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 October 2020 8:51 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Public servant react to mid-term budget policy statement

Public servant react to mid-term budget policy statement

29 October 2020 7:13 AM

According to the mid-term budget delivered by Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni,

Public sector remuneration for some 1.3 million civil servants accounts for over 96% of the increase in spending, with public wage bill accounting for 40% of total government expenditure.

Just as government reneged on its 2018 wage agreement with civil servants, by not implementing a wage hike in the final year, government is now proposing another wage freeze for the next three years.The Public Servants Association says the Finance Minister’s statements on public service salaries are an “outright declaration of war against labour” in the public service.

Bongani speaks to Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager at the Public Servants Association.


#AfricaFridays – Tanzania

30 October 2020 12:19 PM

President John Magufuli is the man to beat as Tanzanians headed to the polls this week - millions voted in contested election already marred by accusations of fraud ...(results suppose to be announced Thursday)

MUSIC- How far some would go to be -re-elected--get an artist to write a funky song---

Harmonize - by Diamond-- called : Magufuli

The World View - A Terror Attack In France

30 October 2020 9:37 AM

The future pandemic report the UN is urging more co-operation. 
 
Princess Diana’s landmine charity they desperately need funds.

 

702 Weekly Favour In Action

30 October 2020 8:49 AM

The Ntombesizwe Scholarship was initiated by the Rhodes University Alumni 5 years ago, in response to the cost of higher education and the rising tuition fees at South African universities. The Alumni pledged to sponsor one black-African female student that is originally from (and resides in) Grahamstown and falls within the ‘missing middle’ bracket. The scholarship will be generated by way of crowd-funding from Rhodes University alumni and supportive partners. Sinazo Madakana is a Rhodes University graduate and one of the recipients on the scholarship. And one of our producers, Laura Wener is an alumna of Rhodes University.

Bongani speaks to Laura Wener, 702 producer & Rhodes University alumnus, AND Sinazo Madakana, Ntombesizwe Scholarship recipient.

What’s Viral - Vin Diesel dances to Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela

30 October 2020 8:32 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

The Virtual 702 Walk The Talk

30 October 2020 7:49 AM

Bongani speaks to Dr Malebo Mokotedi-Mapiloko, general practitioner at Mediwell Dainfern and Nomsa Mnguni, innovation consultant at Mediwell.

Has SA reached herd immunity?

30 October 2020 7:11 AM

Is South Africa out of the woods yet? The country has seen a decline in infections over the past few weeks, prompting the country to move to level 1 of the lockdown. According to Professor Shabir Madhi in an interview on Sky News, about 12 to 15 million people may have developed some immunity through repeated exposure to the virus, which may help us avoid a second wave, which has set our trajectory different to that of the Northern countries. 

Bongani speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, vaccinologist at Wits University.

The World View - Asteroid called the God of Chaos heading our way

29 October 2020 9:17 AM

European lockdowns France & Germany are back to square one.
 
5 days & counting the clock is ticking to the US Presidential election.
 
The God of chaos the name of an asteroid heading our way. 

Today marks World Stroke Day

29 October 2020 8:58 AM

Today marks World Stroke Day, to raise awareness about the serious nature and high rates of stroke, prevention and treatment of the condition. We are reminded that a stroke can happen to anyone, at anytime, anywhere, and that 1 in 4 adults will have a stroke in their lifetime. Such is the story of my next guest, who leads a healthy lifestyle but a few weeks ago, death came knocking on his door, but he lives to tell the tale.

Bongani speaks to Josh Lindberg, theatre producer and director.

What’s Viral - Phone repair man finds cash and note while fixing a device

29 October 2020 8:16 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

The nuts & bolts of the budget

29 October 2020 7:48 AM

Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, painted a bleak picture of the economy, with a country in the grips of a severe recession. Our national debt is expected to rise to 82% of GDP, while tax revenue shrinks.

The Minister announced spending cuts, a wage freeze on the cards, and SAA gets more money at the expense of other departments, which case cuts amounting to R7 billion, a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul. Is this a budget that will set us on the right path to economic recovery?

Bongani speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.

 

DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane

Politics Local

High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail

Politics

Healthcare workers urged to walk in their scrubs during 702 Walk the Talk

Local

"I'm pretty confident that things will go my way" - Steenhuisen on DA congress
31 October 2020 2:29 PM

31 October 2020 2:29 PM

Mission accomplished: All Blacks thrash Wallabies to retain Bledisloe Cup
31 October 2020 2:10 PM

31 October 2020 2:10 PM

Gauteng residents warned to brace for heavy rain this weekend
31 October 2020 2:05 PM

31 October 2020 2:05 PM

