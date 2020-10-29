What’s Viral - Phone repair man finds cash and note while fixing a device

The Ntombesizwe Scholarship was initiated by the Rhodes University Alumni 5 years ago, in response to the cost of higher education and the rising tuition fees at South African universities. The Alumni pledged to sponsor one black-African female student that is originally from (and resides in) Grahamstown and falls within the ‘missing middle’ bracket. The scholarship will be generated by way of crowd-funding from Rhodes University alumni and supportive partners. Sinazo Madakana is a Rhodes University graduate and one of the recipients on the scholarship. And one of our producers, Laura Wener is an alumna of Rhodes University.



Bongani speaks to Laura Wener, 702 producer & Rhodes University alumnus, AND Sinazo Madakana, Ntombesizwe Scholarship recipient.

