The Virtual 702 Walk The Talk

Bongani speaks to Dr Malebo Mokotedi-Mapiloko, general practitioner at Mediwell Dainfern and Nomsa Mnguni, innovation consultant at Mediwell.
President John Magufuli is the man to beat as Tanzanians headed to the polls this week - millions voted in contested election already marred by accusations of fraud ...(results suppose to be announced Thursday)
MUSIC- How far some would go to be -re-elected--get an artist to write a funky song---
Harmonize - by Diamond-- called : Magufuli
The future pandemic report the UN is urging more co-operation.
Princess Diana’s landmine charity they desperately need funds.
The Ntombesizwe Scholarship was initiated by the Rhodes University Alumni 5 years ago, in response to the cost of higher education and the rising tuition fees at South African universities. The Alumni pledged to sponsor one black-African female student that is originally from (and resides in) Grahamstown and falls within the ‘missing middle’ bracket. The scholarship will be generated by way of crowd-funding from Rhodes University alumni and supportive partners. Sinazo Madakana is a Rhodes University graduate and one of the recipients on the scholarship. And one of our producers, Laura Wener is an alumna of Rhodes University.
Bongani speaks to Laura Wener, 702 producer & Rhodes University alumnus, AND Sinazo Madakana, Ntombesizwe Scholarship recipient.
Is South Africa out of the woods yet? The country has seen a decline in infections over the past few weeks, prompting the country to move to level 1 of the lockdown. According to Professor Shabir Madhi in an interview on Sky News, about 12 to 15 million people may have developed some immunity through repeated exposure to the virus, which may help us avoid a second wave, which has set our trajectory different to that of the Northern countries.
Bongani speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, vaccinologist at Wits University.
European lockdowns France & Germany are back to square one.
5 days & counting the clock is ticking to the US Presidential election.
The God of chaos the name of an asteroid heading our way.
Today marks World Stroke Day, to raise awareness about the serious nature and high rates of stroke, prevention and treatment of the condition. We are reminded that a stroke can happen to anyone, at anytime, anywhere, and that 1 in 4 adults will have a stroke in their lifetime. Such is the story of my next guest, who leads a healthy lifestyle but a few weeks ago, death came knocking on his door, but he lives to tell the tale.
Bongani speaks to Josh Lindberg, theatre producer and director.
Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, painted a bleak picture of the economy, with a country in the grips of a severe recession. Our national debt is expected to rise to 82% of GDP, while tax revenue shrinks.
The Minister announced spending cuts, a wage freeze on the cards, and SAA gets more money at the expense of other departments, which case cuts amounting to R7 billion, a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul. Is this a budget that will set us on the right path to economic recovery?
Bongani speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.