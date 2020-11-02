HPCSA president to steps down after 10 years at the body

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SCOPA expresses concern about lack of rexcsources at UIF
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Today at 10:08
Kieno in Conversation with Action SA leader Herman Mashaba
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 10:45
Bring the Bouwers Home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Will Conservative Media attempt to steal election for Trump?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 11:45
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption She denies accusations that she took R4.3 million in bribes. Bruce Whitfield interviews EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane 2 November 2020 6:35 PM
Heavy rainfall expected to hit some parts of Gauteng this week SA Weather Service has warned residents living in Gauteng to brace themselves for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. 2 November 2020 5:20 PM
You don’t need to adopt an aggressive approach for Diwali - Ashwin Trikamjee Legal experts tackle racial attacks and conflicts that occur over the use of fireworks by Hindus who celebrate Diwali in November. 2 November 2020 4:46 PM
View all Local
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address the nation As other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, the question is whether South Africa should be doing the same. 2 November 2020 1:34 PM
Other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, should we be doing the same? Wits University expert says South Africa is not in a position to afford to interrupt the performance of the economy. 2 November 2020 1:19 PM
View all Politics
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad. 2 November 2020 6:31 PM
View all Business
How South African women are shattering the barriers to success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 12:32 PM
This is what it looks like when a woman owns her success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 8:00 AM
Why are powerful women who own their success considered arrogant? South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 8:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
View all Sport
How South African women are shattering the barriers to success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 12:32 PM
[WATCH] If 2020 was a movie, its trailer would definitely look like this Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Kid hits pitch and foul ball from another game at same time Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2020 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
Biden said to be leading US polls 'but we'll know results on Wednesday morning' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says no one wins simply by popular votes but that electoral votes are ones that count. 2 November 2020 2:29 PM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
HPCSA president to steps down after 10 years at the body

HPCSA president to steps down after 10 years at the body

2 November 2020 7:39 AM

The term of the President of the Health Professions Council of South Africa, Dr. Kgosi Letlape has come to end after 10 years of service. 

He was elected the President of the regulatory body in 2015, after serving 5 years in senior positions at the HPCSA. He is better known for speaking his mind, which often put him at odds with the ruling ANC and bodies such as the SA Medical Association. 

He once accused former President Thabo Mbeki and the late Manto-Tshabalala Msimang of genocide for failing to act on AIDS, and said medical aids were a crime against humanity that should be done away with, he was also criticised for saying health care was better during apartheid. 

Dr Letlape was the first black person to qualify as an Ophthalmologist in South Africa and the first black person to lead the World Medical Association.  He is also a true advocate of universal access to healthcare. What lessons does he leave behind for the incoming board of the HPCSA? 

Bongani speaks to Dr Kgosi Letlape, outgoing President of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

New changes for social relief grant

2 November 2020 9:40 AM

Good news for millions of the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant.

Government has decided that it will continue to fund the R350 Covid-19 grant until January next year, with a R6,8 billion budget allocation. However, the R500 top-up grants for the Old Age, Disability, War Veterans, Child Support, Foster Child and Care Dependency have come to an end. The grant amounts as from November will revert to pre-covid amounts, which, according to Black Sash, will hurt 30 million people.

Bongani speaks to Totsie Memela, CEO of the South African Social Security Agency

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A New Lockdown in England

2 November 2020 8:37 AM

Stuck in a tumble dryer 3 English idiots needed rescuing. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - If 2020 was a movie, its trailer would definitely look like this

2 November 2020 8:22 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Steenhuisen named new DA leader, Zille new federal council chairperson

2 November 2020 7:17 AM

The DA has concluded its elective congress. John Steenhuisen was elected as the party’s new leader, getting 80% of the votes against rival, Mbali Ntuli. 

Helen has been re-elected as its Federal Council Chairperson, in what many say was the expected outcome. 

Steenhuisen and Zille will now lead the party to the next elections. Will Steenhuisen and Zille restore the party to its former glory – I mean losing votes before you are in government is not a good sign, only once you are in government can you lose votes. Will the DA ever be in government when it loses votes even before it comes to power? 

Bongani speaks to Helen Zille, Chairperson of the DA Federal Council.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays – Tanzania

30 October 2020 12:19 PM

President John Magufuli is the man to beat as Tanzanians headed to the polls this week - millions voted in contested election already marred by accusations of fraud ...(results suppose to be announced Thursday)

MUSIC- How far some would go to be -re-elected--get an artist to write a funky song---

Harmonize - by Diamond-- called : Magufuli

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Terror Attack In France

30 October 2020 9:37 AM

The future pandemic report the UN is urging more co-operation. 
 
Princess Diana’s landmine charity they desperately need funds.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Weekly Favour In Action

30 October 2020 8:49 AM

The Ntombesizwe Scholarship was initiated by the Rhodes University Alumni 5 years ago, in response to the cost of higher education and the rising tuition fees at South African universities. The Alumni pledged to sponsor one black-African female student that is originally from (and resides in) Grahamstown and falls within the ‘missing middle’ bracket. The scholarship will be generated by way of crowd-funding from Rhodes University alumni and supportive partners. Sinazo Madakana is a Rhodes University graduate and one of the recipients on the scholarship. And one of our producers, Laura Wener is an alumna of Rhodes University.

Bongani speaks to Laura Wener, 702 producer & Rhodes University alumnus, AND Sinazo Madakana, Ntombesizwe Scholarship recipient.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Vin Diesel dances to Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela

30 October 2020 8:32 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Virtual 702 Walk The Talk

30 October 2020 7:49 AM

Bongani speaks to Dr Malebo Mokotedi-Mapiloko, general practitioner at Mediwell Dainfern and Nomsa Mnguni, innovation consultant at Mediwell.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth

Business Opinion Sport Lifestyle

Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption

Business Local

President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address the nation

Politics

EWN Highlights

EFF loses court bid for release of classified intelligence report by SSA

2 November 2020 7:57 PM

Fears of violence, vote rigging and confusion beset eve of US election

2 November 2020 7:36 PM

Former SAA board member denies approving R1bn 5-year contract for Swissport

2 November 2020 7:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA