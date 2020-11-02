New changes for social relief grant

Good news for millions of the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant.
Government has decided that it will continue to fund the R350 Covid-19 grant until January next year, with a R6,8 billion budget allocation. However, the R500 top-up grants for the Old Age, Disability, War Veterans, Child Support, Foster Child and Care Dependency have come to an end. The grant amounts as from November will revert to pre-covid amounts, which, according to Black Sash, will hurt 30 million people.
Bongani speaks to Totsie Memela, CEO of the South African Social Security Agency
The term of the President of the Health Professions Council of South Africa, Dr. Kgosi Letlape has come to end after 10 years of service.
He was elected the President of the regulatory body in 2015, after serving 5 years in senior positions at the HPCSA. He is better known for speaking his mind, which often put him at odds with the ruling ANC and bodies such as the SA Medical Association.
He once accused former President Thabo Mbeki and the late Manto-Tshabalala Msimang of genocide for failing to act on AIDS, and said medical aids were a crime against humanity that should be done away with, he was also criticised for saying health care was better during apartheid.
Dr Letlape was the first black person to qualify as an Ophthalmologist in South Africa and the first black person to lead the World Medical Association. He is also a true advocate of universal access to healthcare. What lessons does he leave behind for the incoming board of the HPCSA?
Bongani speaks to Dr Kgosi Letlape, outgoing President of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)
The DA has concluded its elective congress. John Steenhuisen was elected as the party’s new leader, getting 80% of the votes against rival, Mbali Ntuli.
Helen has been re-elected as its Federal Council Chairperson, in what many say was the expected outcome.
Steenhuisen and Zille will now lead the party to the next elections. Will Steenhuisen and Zille restore the party to its former glory – I mean losing votes before you are in government is not a good sign, only once you are in government can you lose votes. Will the DA ever be in government when it loses votes even before it comes to power?
Bongani speaks to Helen Zille, Chairperson of the DA Federal Council.
President John Magufuli is the man to beat as Tanzanians headed to the polls this week - millions voted in contested election already marred by accusations of fraud ...(results suppose to be announced Thursday)
The Ntombesizwe Scholarship was initiated by the Rhodes University Alumni 5 years ago, in response to the cost of higher education and the rising tuition fees at South African universities. The Alumni pledged to sponsor one black-African female student that is originally from (and resides in) Grahamstown and falls within the ‘missing middle’ bracket. The scholarship will be generated by way of crowd-funding from Rhodes University alumni and supportive partners. Sinazo Madakana is a Rhodes University graduate and one of the recipients on the scholarship. And one of our producers, Laura Wener is an alumna of Rhodes University.
Bongani speaks to Laura Wener, 702 producer & Rhodes University alumnus, AND Sinazo Madakana, Ntombesizwe Scholarship recipient.
Bongani speaks to Dr Malebo Mokotedi-Mapiloko, general practitioner at Mediwell Dainfern and Nomsa Mnguni, innovation consultant at Mediwell.