New changes for social relief grant

The term of the President of the Health Professions Council of South Africa, Dr. Kgosi Letlape has come to end after 10 years of service.



He was elected the President of the regulatory body in 2015, after serving 5 years in senior positions at the HPCSA. He is better known for speaking his mind, which often put him at odds with the ruling ANC and bodies such as the SA Medical Association.



He once accused former President Thabo Mbeki and the late Manto-Tshabalala Msimang of genocide for failing to act on AIDS, and said medical aids were a crime against humanity that should be done away with, he was also criticised for saying health care was better during apartheid.



Dr Letlape was the first black person to qualify as an Ophthalmologist in South Africa and the first black person to lead the World Medical Association. He is also a true advocate of universal access to healthcare. What lessons does he leave behind for the incoming board of the HPCSA?



Bongani speaks to Dr Kgosi Letlape, outgoing President of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

