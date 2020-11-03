Several parts of Western Johannesburg without water?

Yesterday, we heard from Lawrence, a doctor, who told us about a water outage in several parts of western Johannesburg. This water outage affected Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa and Child hospitals. We received messages from other listeners as well, saying that the area had been without water for at least week, and that the City had not been responsive in explaining the reasons for the outage.



What’s causing the water outages in the western parts of Johannesburg? What’s being done about it?



Bongani speaks to Mpho Moerane, MMC for Environment & Infrastructure Services at the City of Johannesburg.