What’s Viral - Incredible moment magpie trades bottle-cap for food

Polls in several states in America have closed as more than 100 million people voted ahead of election day, making the 2020 presidential election the first in history in which more people vote in advance of election day than on it.
However, results in states like North Carolina could be delayed after some locations have extended voting. What is the latest?
Bongani speaks to Jagruti Dave (f), Correspondent at Feature Story (Washington DC)
Nedbank Business Ignite with 702 is not just a platform for entrepreneurs to tell their stories. It’s a place for them to find practical solutions to their business challenges. In this episode, Bongani Bingwa catches up with Thabiso Wilson Hlongwane, whose company Green Pastures Recycling specializes in managing waste on site, collection and transporting of waste as well as recycling. We’ll find out what the incubation process has uncovered, what recommendations and objectives have been set, and what steps they are taking to re-ignite the business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to Gareth Newham, Head of the Crime and Justice Programme at the Institute for Security Studies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In the United States, citizens are heading to the polls to decide who their next President will be. What do these elections mean for South Africa. Bongani speaks to Siphamandla Zondi, Professor of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg
Yesterday, we heard from Lawrence, a doctor, who told us about a water outage in several parts of western Johannesburg. This water outage affected Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa and Child hospitals. We received messages from other listeners as well, saying that the area had been without water for at least week, and that the City had not been responsive in explaining the reasons for the outage.
What’s causing the water outages in the western parts of Johannesburg? What’s being done about it?
Bongani speaks to Mpho Moerane, MMC for Environment & Infrastructure Services at the City of Johannesburg.
Good news for millions of the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant.
Government has decided that it will continue to fund the R350 Covid-19 grant until January next year, with a R6,8 billion budget allocation. However, the R500 top-up grants for the Old Age, Disability, War Veterans, Child Support, Foster Child and Care Dependency have come to an end. The grant amounts as from November will revert to pre-covid amounts, which, according to Black Sash, will hurt 30 million people.
Bongani speaks to Totsie Memela, CEO of the South African Social Security Agency
