What’s Viral - A new foot-operated vending machine

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Kieno "raps" with the band Watershed
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
SAPS has fired from crooked lieutenant-generals to constables - Commissioner National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole says they have fired two lieutenant-generals. 4 November 2020 6:12 PM
UN and KwaZulu-Natal government condemn violence, looting of foreign-owned shops EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the situation is calm and businesses are opened after actions by MKMVA and homeless people. 4 November 2020 5:02 PM
View all Local
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!' Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 8:52 PM
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida US correspondent Simon Marks says important questions will be answered in the next few hours. 3 November 2020 5:46 PM
View all Politics
The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show. 4 November 2020 6:56 PM
View all Business
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] A new foot-operated vending machine has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as whale pushing Kayaker out the way goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:50 AM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
View all Entertainment
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show. 4 November 2020 6:56 PM
'US vote to go either way, it could be Biden victory or second term for Trump' Pundits dissect the intricacies of the razor-tight race in the American presidential elections. 4 November 2020 6:08 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Viral - A new foot-operated vending machine

What’s Viral - A new foot-operated vending machine

4 November 2020 8:17 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Americans await results of elections

5 November 2020 7:06 AM

Votes in some key states in the United States presidential race are still coming. Joe Biden has the advantage over President Donald Trump, as he nears 270 electoral votes.

 CNN projects Biden to win the state of Arizona, which is worth 11 electoral votes. It’s a very close race for Georgia between Biden and Trump, which is worth 16 electoral votes. Georgia has voted for a Republican president in six consecutive presidential elections since 1996.

 Yesterday, Joe Biden said that all votes in the election must be counted before a winner is declared, while Trump prematurely declared himself the winner and raised the possibility of going to the courts to contest voting outcomes.

Bongani speaks to David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief at the Guardian.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Some Covid-19 school brigades haven’t been paid by Gauteng Education Department

4 November 2020 9:17 AM

Earlier this year, the Gauteng Education department recruited about 10 000 unemployed young people to be part of its youth brigade to assist the department with enforcing COVID-19 regulations and protocols. Part of their role was to screen learners and teachers at various schools in Gauteng.

It would seem that some of these youth brigades have not been paid, according to many of the calls we received yesterday. It was reported in July that there were issues with paying these young people their stipends.

Bongani speaks to Steve Mabona, Spoksperson at the Gauteng Education Department.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - And The Winner Is...

4 November 2020 8:51 AM

Europe’s terror threat levels raised after the attacks in France & Austria. 
 
Be a snitch a U.K. police chief urges us to inform on lockdown breakers. 
 
The Italian escape a village in Italy that’s paying people to live there. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

America Decides

4 November 2020 7:46 AM

After months and weeks of brutal campaigning, the United States and the global community is waiting with much on who will steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people, cost millions their jobs and a country polarised along ideological and racial line.

This year’s election is one shaped by a pandemic, civil unrest and bruising political partisanship.

The election has also been predicted to be a very close one, with Donald Trump or Joe Biden narrowly come out on top, but when will we know, is anyone’s guess. But what does a Trump or Biden win mean for global politics, and how will the elections play out, now that the polls have closed.

Bongani speaks to Prof. Gilbert Khadiagala, Director at the Wits Centre for the Study of the United States.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest in the US Presidential elections

4 November 2020 7:05 AM

Polls in several states in America have closed as more than 100 million people voted ahead of election day, making the 2020 presidential election the first in history in which more people vote in advance of election day than on it.

However, results in states like North Carolina could be delayed after some locations have extended voting. What is the latest?

Bongani speaks to Jagruti Dave (f), Correspondent at Feature Story (Washington DC)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bongani Bingwa asks Karabo Tjale why he'll be walking

3 November 2020 11:50 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feedback from Greener Pastures Recycling

3 November 2020 10:15 AM

Nedbank Business Ignite with 702 is not just a platform for entrepreneurs to tell their stories. It’s a place for them to find practical solutions to their business challenges. In this episode, Bongani Bingwa catches up with Thabiso Wilson Hlongwane, whose company Green Pastures Recycling specializes in managing waste on site, collection and transporting of waste as well as recycling. We’ll find out what the incubation process has uncovered, what recommendations and objectives have been set, and what steps they are taking to re-ignite the business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Debunking myths with facts on farm murders

3 November 2020 9:22 AM

Bongani speaks to Gareth Newham, Head of the Crime and Justice Programme at the Institute for Security Studies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prof. Siphamandla Zondi on US Elections

3 November 2020 8:50 AM

In the United States, citizens are heading to the polls to decide who their next President will be. What do these elections mean for South Africa. Bongani speaks to Siphamandla Zondi, Professor of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg

Bongani speaks to Prof. Siphamandla Zondi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SAPS has fired from crooked lieutenant-generals to constables - Commissioner

Local

Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory

Business World

Warning: Thunderstorms and flooding could hit Gauteng, low-lying areas at risk

Local

EWN Highlights

Bushiris given deadline to hand over title deed to Midstream home or lose bail

5 November 2020 7:11 AM

Gordhan: SAA too important & strategic to be allowed to fail again

5 November 2020 6:57 AM

Outa: Dudu Myeni clutching at straws with claim of plot to corner her

5 November 2020 6:43 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA