Americans await results of elections

After months and weeks of brutal campaigning, the United States and the global community is waiting with much on who will steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people, cost millions their jobs and a country polarised along ideological and racial line.



This year’s election is one shaped by a pandemic, civil unrest and bruising political partisanship.



The election has also been predicted to be a very close one, with Donald Trump or Joe Biden narrowly come out on top, but when will we know, is anyone’s guess. But what does a Trump or Biden win mean for global politics, and how will the elections play out, now that the polls have closed.



Bongani speaks to Prof. Gilbert Khadiagala, Director at the Wits Centre for the Study of the United States.

