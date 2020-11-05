Can one reserve the right to remain silent in a non-criminal matter?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Report on the public sector wage bill.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Mondia launches Monsooq in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paolo Rizzardini - Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Board Member at Mondia
Today at 19:08
Business Book feature: CART ARY9 - 25’15 ' How I Built This by Guy Raz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guy Raz - Podcast Host & Author at How I Built This
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money: Ralf Schmitt Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralf Schmitt - Conductor at Roedean Girls Choir
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Communities take City of Joburg to court as 'our people are billed incorrectly' LDECA chairperson Majiet Amien says pensioners are being billed millions in water and lights and unacceptable. 9 November 2020 5:06 PM
Banks must get over 'Please DM us' because customers want a public response Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says banks need to hire more people and train them on how to handle queries online. 9 November 2020 4:20 PM
Lungisa admits racist rant against Kganyago was offensive to black citizens Andile Lungisa had to apologise publicly for several offensive tweets criticising Kganyago and calling him the k-word last year. 9 November 2020 3:27 PM
View all Local
US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham says it will be insane for Trump to concede to Biden due to allegations of irregularity. 9 November 2020 6:15 PM
Multiple-front probe ongoing but Montana’s ANC bombshell sheds some light Daily Maverick report shows that Angolan businesswoman Maria Gomes very clearly operated as an ANC fundraiser. 9 November 2020 1:23 PM
IEC ready for Super Wednesday by-elections - Mamabolo The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that all the necessary resources were in place for by-elections in 95 wards across... 9 November 2020 12:17 PM
View all Politics
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
Master KG 'must not be a one-hit wonder' as he bags Best African Act award The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe says the muso must use the attention he is getting now very well. 9 November 2020 1:50 PM
Lumko Dyantyi gets new drums courtesy of reader who saw his story Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 November 2020 8:30 AM
[VIDEO] Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto roof but heart is saved Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 November 2020 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
President Ramaphosa congratulates US President-Elect Joe Biden On Saturday evening, Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted his support for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. 7 November 2020 9:12 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Can one reserve the right to remain silent in a non-criminal matter?

Can one reserve the right to remain silent in a non-criminal matter?

5 November 2020 7:42 AM

Interesting and mind-bongling developments coming out of the State Capture Commission. Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni gave the State Capture Commission rather a difficult day and possibly setting a precedent as she told the Commission that she will be exercising her right not to incriminate herself, to the extent that she would not even give her understanding of fraud and wasteful expenditure.

As many have asked, what is it that she is hiding? In a non-criminal matter – does she have the right to remain silent? Or was she simply making a mockery out of the state capture commission?

Bongani speaks to Karyn Maughan, Specialist Legal Journalist at Business Day and Lukhona Mnguni, political analyst based at UKZN.

 

 


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Has BBB-EE led to de-industrialisation?

9 November 2020 9:22 AM

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 was introduced in 2003 by the South African government as an attempt of redress of the marginalisation of blacks from the main stream economy and to increase the participation of black people in the management, ownership and control of South Africa’s economy.

17 years later, BBEEE has not transformed the economy, but instead enriched a few black elites, according to Professor William Gumede in his opinion piece in the Sunday Times. He writes that:

BEE in SA has focused wrongly on giving slices of existing, traditional white-owned businesses to selected blacks and does not create new industries, but instead killed legitimate black and white small and medium-sized businesses, and discouraged existing and potential black entrepreneurship.

Bongani speaks to William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance; Executive Chairperson of Democracy Works.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Cameroon Archbishop kidnapped

9 November 2020 9:05 AM

Former Ivrean prime minister arrested for sedition.

Zimbabwe fury at Donald Trump being compared to Robert Mugabe.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto roof but heart is saved

9 November 2020 8:08 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Contralesa calls for the reopening of initiation schools

9 November 2020 7:39 AM

The City Press reports that an underage initiate died at an illegal initiation school at the Eastern Cape, just as the Congress of the Traditional Leaders of South Africa is urging government to reopen the initiation season under lockdown level one restrictions.

CONTRALESA, which suspended all initiation schools in the winter season due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said that if government continued to delay reopening the schools may not be able to monitor illegal practices.

Bongani speaks to Kgosi (Chief) Mathupa Mokoena (M), President of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa)

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unisa appoints its first female vice-chancellor in 147 years

9 November 2020 7:12 AM

UNISA has announced Professor Puleng Lenkabula as its new Vice-Chancellor to replace Mandla Makhanya, making her the first female Vice-Chancellor in the University is 147 years, and the 5th female Vice-Chancellor in the country.

 Her appointment is key given that since 2015 there have been 20 vacancies for vice-chancellors across the country, and only four women filled those positions. She is in an ethicist by profession, she has previously held management positions at different institutions, including the University of South Africa where she worked as the Dean of Student Affairs.

Bongani speaks to Prof. Puleng Lenkabula newly appointed Unisa Vice-Chancellor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#Africa Fridays: Ivory Coast

6 November 2020 9:18 AM

Ivory Coast on tenterhooks

 

- Alassane Quattara declares victory

- Opposition calls in army to block Quattara

- Why Cote d’Ivoire’s politics matter, and the French’s unwavering support for Quattara

- Why we should be worried....



Crystal’s song choice: “Gbobolor” by D.J Arafat

Context to music genre:

1999 marked Ivory Coast's first military coup as well as the birth of the genre Coupé-Décalé.
The genre was pushed forward by DJs in France and on the continent, namely Douk Saga, DJ Arafat and DJ Debordeau Coupé-Décalé's rise helped calm tensions and unite the politically-divided country

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 weekly favour in action

6 November 2020 8:51 AM

The country’s Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown has been difficult for everyone. With schools going virtual for much of the lockdown, learners who do not have access struggled to continue with their education. 

Also, those who live in abusive homes, were stuck in this situation. 

The Ntethelelo Foundation is an NGO based in Alex, that creates a safe space for young women and the LGBTI communities to have dialogues about their issues of concern, share their life experiences and work towards their desired future, while dealing with issues of HIV/AIDS. 

The learners which the foundation caters for struggled to continue with their schooling during lockdown. Thokozani Ndaba, founder and executive director at Ntethelelo Foundation, says that the foundation also noticed an increase in gender violence cases in the community it serves.

Bongani speaks to Thokozani Ndaba founder & executive director at Ntethelelo foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Ballots & Law Suits

6 November 2020 8:47 AM

Drug submarines South American drug lords are going underwater. 
 
Airlines’ alternatives some creativity in the absence of passengers. 
 
The Christmas couple it’s a marriage made in festive heaven. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Goalkeeper scores a goal just to concede a goal moments after

6 November 2020 8:08 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

United State presidential race down to the wire

6 November 2020 7:58 AM

The United States Presidential race is down to the wire, as voting continues in key states. 

Donald Trump is making in roads on Joe Biden’s lead in Nevada, while Biden has made in roads on Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania. Georgia is neck and neck. 

There have been concerns raised about Trump’s behaviour during this vote counting process. Earlier today, Trump repeated his assertion that he has won the election, and that there was “tremendous” corruption and fraud in the mail-in ballots. He did not give any evidence again for his claim. 

Bongani speaks to Professor Xolela Mangcu, Director of Africana Studies at George Washington University (in Washington DC

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Andile Ngcaba's R440m case: Discrimination still alive in workplaces - lawyer

Local

I can't get a job because Myeni and Kwinana ruined my career - whistleblower

Local

US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks

Politics

EWN Highlights

Unions slam education dept for compromising health of educators

9 November 2020 4:43 PM

Tensions flare between EFF & Brackenfell residents over private matric party

9 November 2020 4:40 PM

WHO chief: World may be tired, but COVID-19 'is not tired of us'

9 November 2020 3:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA