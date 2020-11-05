What’s Viral - My 'sinkhole teacher'

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 was introduced in 2003 by the South African government as an attempt of redress of the marginalisation of blacks from the main stream economy and to increase the participation of black people in the management, ownership and control of South Africa’s economy.
17 years later, BBEEE has not transformed the economy, but instead enriched a few black elites, according to Professor William Gumede in his opinion piece in the Sunday Times. He writes that:
BEE in SA has focused wrongly on giving slices of existing, traditional white-owned businesses to selected blacks and does not create new industries, but instead killed legitimate black and white small and medium-sized businesses, and discouraged existing and potential black entrepreneurship.
Bongani speaks to William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance; Executive Chairperson of Democracy Works.
LISTEN TO PODCAST
The City Press reports that an underage initiate died at an illegal initiation school at the Eastern Cape, just as the Congress of the Traditional Leaders of South Africa is urging government to reopen the initiation season under lockdown level one restrictions.
CONTRALESA, which suspended all initiation schools in the winter season due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said that if government continued to delay reopening the schools may not be able to monitor illegal practices.
Bongani speaks to Kgosi (Chief) Mathupa Mokoena (M), President of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa)
UNISA has announced Professor Puleng Lenkabula as its new Vice-Chancellor to replace Mandla Makhanya, making her the first female Vice-Chancellor in the University is 147 years, and the 5th female Vice-Chancellor in the country.
Her appointment is key given that since 2015 there have been 20 vacancies for vice-chancellors across the country, and only four women filled those positions. She is in an ethicist by profession, she has previously held management positions at different institutions, including the University of South Africa where she worked as the Dean of Student Affairs.
Bongani speaks to Prof. Puleng Lenkabula newly appointed Unisa Vice-Chancellor.
Ivory Coast on tenterhooks
- Alassane Quattara declares victory
- Opposition calls in army to block Quattara
- Why Cote d’Ivoire’s politics matter, and the French’s unwavering support for Quattara
- Why we should be worried....
Crystal’s song choice: “Gbobolor” by D.J Arafat
Context to music genre:
1999 marked Ivory Coast's first military coup as well as the birth of the genre Coupé-Décalé.
The genre was pushed forward by DJs in France and on the continent, namely Douk Saga, DJ Arafat and DJ Debordeau Coupé-Décalé's rise helped calm tensions and unite the politically-divided country
The country’s Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown has been difficult for everyone. With schools going virtual for much of the lockdown, learners who do not have access struggled to continue with their education.
Also, those who live in abusive homes, were stuck in this situation.
The Ntethelelo Foundation is an NGO based in Alex, that creates a safe space for young women and the LGBTI communities to have dialogues about their issues of concern, share their life experiences and work towards their desired future, while dealing with issues of HIV/AIDS.
The learners which the foundation caters for struggled to continue with their schooling during lockdown. Thokozani Ndaba, founder and executive director at Ntethelelo Foundation, says that the foundation also noticed an increase in gender violence cases in the community it serves.
Bongani speaks to Thokozani Ndaba founder & executive director at Ntethelelo foundation.
LISTEN TO PODCAST
The United States Presidential race is down to the wire, as voting continues in key states.
Donald Trump is making in roads on Joe Biden’s lead in Nevada, while Biden has made in roads on Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania. Georgia is neck and neck.
There have been concerns raised about Trump’s behaviour during this vote counting process. Earlier today, Trump repeated his assertion that he has won the election, and that there was “tremendous” corruption and fraud in the mail-in ballots. He did not give any evidence again for his claim.
Bongani speaks to Professor Xolela Mangcu, Director of Africana Studies at George Washington University (in Washington DC