Feedback on tribute to fallen healthcare workers

The country’s Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown has been difficult for everyone. With schools going virtual for much of the lockdown, learners who do not have access struggled to continue with their education.



Also, those who live in abusive homes, were stuck in this situation.



The Ntethelelo Foundation is an NGO based in Alex, that creates a safe space for young women and the LGBTI communities to have dialogues about their issues of concern, share their life experiences and work towards their desired future, while dealing with issues of HIV/AIDS.



The learners which the foundation caters for struggled to continue with their schooling during lockdown. Thokozani Ndaba, founder and executive director at Ntethelelo Foundation, says that the foundation also noticed an increase in gender violence cases in the community it serves.



Bongani speaks to Thokozani Ndaba founder & executive director at Ntethelelo foundation.

