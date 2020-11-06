United State presidential race down to the wire

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:33
Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:35
Demystifying connection between social grants and teenage pregnancies
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Inside the belly of the Beast-Angelo Agrizzi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Dagga-related offences in the workplace
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Balancing exercise and sanity
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:10
EFF
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nosipho Makamba Botya - Deputy Provincial Chair at Economic Freedom Fighters
Today at 12:15
Race tensions outside Brackenfell High school - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stanley Henkeman - Executive Director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (Ijr)
Today at 12:23
Ramaphosa gives green light to Lottery probe - Groundup investigates
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray Joseph - former News Editor at Daily Voice
Today at 12:27
Sanbi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ismail Ebrahim - CFR Node Manager for Custodians of Rare and Endangered Wildflowers (CREW) at Sanbi (Kirstenbosch)
Today at 12:37
IEC readiness
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masego Shiburi - Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer at Iec
Masego Sheburi - Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 12:40
ANC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ronalda Nalumango - convener at ANC
Today at 12:45
DA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:52
Feature
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:09
Telkom 's half year results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Maseko - Group CEO at Telkom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: Investing can be easy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Brown - Financial Educator at Just One Lap
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Communities take City of Joburg to court as 'our people are billed incorrectly' LDECA chairperson Majiet Amien says pensioners are being billed millions and that is unacceptable. 9 November 2020 5:06 PM
Banks must get over 'Please DM us' because customers want a public response Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says banks need to hire more people and train them on how to handle queries online. 9 November 2020 4:20 PM
Lungisa admits racist rant against Kganyago was offensive to black citizens Andile Lungisa had to apologise publicly for several offensive tweets criticising Kganyago and calling him the k-word last year. 9 November 2020 3:27 PM
We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer Western Cape Education MEC condemns the violence that took place outside Brackenfell High School but says it was a private event 10 November 2020 8:03 AM
US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham says it will be insane for Trump to concede to Biden due to allegations of irregularity. 9 November 2020 6:15 PM
Multiple-front probe ongoing but Montana’s ANC bombshell sheds some light Daily Maverick report shows that Angolan businesswoman Maria Gomes very clearly operated as an ANC fundraiser. 9 November 2020 1:23 PM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little' Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 9 November 2020 7:09 PM
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
[WATCH] Kenneth Copeland laughs at media for declaring Joe Biden as winner Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Ballerina with Alzheimer remembering her old dance routine goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2020 8:28 AM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
United State presidential race down to the wire

United State presidential race down to the wire

6 November 2020 7:58 AM

The United States Presidential race is down to the wire, as voting continues in key states. 

Donald Trump is making in roads on Joe Biden’s lead in Nevada, while Biden has made in roads on Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania. Georgia is neck and neck. 

There have been concerns raised about Trump’s behaviour during this vote counting process. Earlier today, Trump repeated his assertion that he has won the election, and that there was “tremendous” corruption and fraud in the mail-in ballots. He did not give any evidence again for his claim. 

Bongani speaks to Professor Xolela Mangcu, Director of Africana Studies at George Washington University (in Washington DC

 


All you need to know about stem cell donation

10 November 2020 9:04 AM

Yesterday we had a conversation about organ denotations, in particular stem cell donations, many of you sharing your experiences. 

The Sunflower Fund is on a recruitment drive to get many people to register as stem-cell donors. 

According to the Sunflower Fund, every 27 seconds someone in the world is diagnosed with a blood disorder such as leukaemia, and four out of 10 blood disorder patients do not find stem cell matches, which is why stem cell donations are so urgent.  What do you need to know about the stem-cell registry, and what do you need to know if you want to be a donor?

The Sunflower Fund’s, (partnered by DKMS), biggest national fundraising and awareness campaign, Sunflower Day, is celebrated on Friday, November 13.

Bongani speaks to Alana James, CEO of the Sunflower Fund.  

The World View - A Covid-19 Vaccine

10 November 2020 8:41 AM

Denmark’s mutant virus it has sparked cross border concerns.

The Virgin Hyperloop 2 people have tested the ultimate tube journey.
 
Firework confusion US reports of president Biden celebrations in Britain. 

 

What’s Viral - Ballerina with Alzheimer remembering her old dance routine

10 November 2020 8:05 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Debbie Schafer Western Cape Education MEC on Brackenfell High School protest

10 November 2020 7:36 AM

Yesterday in Cape Town, community members which included parents from Brackenfell High School confronted a group of EFF members who protesting outside the school. Two EFF members were arrested in this incident, while a 39 year old man was arrested for public violence.

The EFF’s protest was against a private function attended by some white matric learners and their parents. Two staff members of the school allegedly attended this function.

In a statement, the Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schaefer condemned both the actions of the parents and of the EFF. In a strongly worded statement, the DA condemned the EFF, comparing the EFF’s actions to those of the Nazis. Surely the DA is targeting the wrong people in its condemnation?

Bongani speaks to Debbie Schafer Western Cape Education MEC.

The environmental damage caused by radioactive waste at the abandoned mines

10 November 2020 7:14 AM

The Federation for Sustainable Environment has taken about 30 organs of state, including Ministers and DGs in the departments of Mineral Resources, Water & Sanitation and Environmental Affairs and mining company Mintails, to be held accountable for the environmental damage caused by radioactive waste at the abandoned mines.

Mintails was liquidated in 2019, leaving an unfunded environmental liability, estimated at R460 million.

This case, if successful, sets a precedent for foreign directors to be prosecuted and held accountable for non-compliance with South Africa’s environmental laws, leaving many vulnerable communities exposed to radioactivity.

Mariette Liefferink, chief executive of the Federation for a Sustainable Environment, has described Mintails Group’s Krugersdorp and Randfontein mining activities as one of South Africa’s ‘worst environmental catastrophe. They have been raising this issue since 2004 on behalf of mining affected communities.

Bongani speaks to Mariette Liefferink chief executive of the federation for sustainable environment.

Has BBB-EE led to de-industrialisation?

9 November 2020 9:22 AM

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 was introduced in 2003 by the South African government as an attempt of redress of the marginalisation of blacks from the main stream economy and to increase the participation of black people in the management, ownership and control of South Africa’s economy.

17 years later, BBEEE has not transformed the economy, but instead enriched a few black elites, according to Professor William Gumede in his opinion piece in the Sunday Times. He writes that:

BEE in SA has focused wrongly on giving slices of existing, traditional white-owned businesses to selected blacks and does not create new industries, but instead killed legitimate black and white small and medium-sized businesses, and discouraged existing and potential black entrepreneurship.

Bongani speaks to William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance; Executive Chairperson of Democracy Works.

The World View - Cameroon Archbishop kidnapped

9 November 2020 9:05 AM

Former Ivrean prime minister arrested for sedition.

Zimbabwe fury at Donald Trump being compared to Robert Mugabe.

 

What’s Viral - Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto roof but heart is saved

9 November 2020 8:08 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Contralesa calls for the reopening of initiation schools

9 November 2020 7:39 AM

The City Press reports that an underage initiate died at an illegal initiation school at the Eastern Cape, just as the Congress of the Traditional Leaders of South Africa is urging government to reopen the initiation season under lockdown level one restrictions.

CONTRALESA, which suspended all initiation schools in the winter season due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said that if government continued to delay reopening the schools may not be able to monitor illegal practices.

Bongani speaks to Kgosi (Chief) Mathupa Mokoena (M), President of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa)

 

Unisa appoints its first female vice-chancellor in 147 years

9 November 2020 7:12 AM

UNISA has announced Professor Puleng Lenkabula as its new Vice-Chancellor to replace Mandla Makhanya, making her the first female Vice-Chancellor in the University is 147 years, and the 5th female Vice-Chancellor in the country.

 Her appointment is key given that since 2015 there have been 20 vacancies for vice-chancellors across the country, and only four women filled those positions. She is in an ethicist by profession, she has previously held management positions at different institutions, including the University of South Africa where she worked as the Dean of Student Affairs.

Bongani speaks to Prof. Puleng Lenkabula newly appointed Unisa Vice-Chancellor.

We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer

Politics

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

Business Opinion

'Civil servants earn too much and do too little'

Business

EWN Highlights

A year after SANDF intervention in Vaal, residents see no change in services

10 November 2020 10:01 AM

Mulaudzi: Allegations I siphoned money from lottery commission a smear campaign

10 November 2020 9:18 AM

All COVID-19 regulations to be observed during by-elections - IEC

10 November 2020 9:01 AM

