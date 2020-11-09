Contralesa calls for the reopening of initiation schools

The City Press reports that an underage initiate died at an illegal initiation school at the Eastern Cape, just as the Congress of the Traditional Leaders of South Africa is urging government to reopen the initiation season under lockdown level one restrictions.
CONTRALESA, which suspended all initiation schools in the winter season due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said that if government continued to delay reopening the schools may not be able to monitor illegal practices.
Bongani speaks to Kgosi (Chief) Mathupa Mokoena (M), President of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa)
Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
Thoko Didiza, the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, gave an update yesterday on government’s state-owned land release programme.
In October, the Minister announced that 700 000 hectares of state-owned land would be made available to emerging farmers on a 30-year leasehold. She also invited applications for the advertised farms.
Since this announcement last month, the department has already received over 5 000 applications. Minister Thoko Didiza joins Bongani.
The Hawks have confirmed that a warrant of arrest has been issued for the ANC Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, in connection to corruption related to the 255 million rand asbestos tender in the Free State.
It is alleged that Magashule received kickbacks for the project when he was Premier of the Free State.
A group within the ANC in the Free State is trying to reclaim the province and the party, calling on those tainted by corruption to step aside as per ANC Nasrec resolution, including Ace Magashule, they are saying that no one is above the law. Ike Moroe is part of these ANC members in the Free State.
Bongani speaks to Ike Moroe, ANC Veteran and former Advisor to Ace Magashule.
Yesterday we had a conversation about organ denotations, in particular stem cell donations, many of you sharing your experiences.
The Sunflower Fund is on a recruitment drive to get many people to register as stem-cell donors.
According to the Sunflower Fund, every 27 seconds someone in the world is diagnosed with a blood disorder such as leukaemia, and four out of 10 blood disorder patients do not find stem cell matches, which is why stem cell donations are so urgent. What do you need to know about the stem-cell registry, and what do you need to know if you want to be a donor?
The Sunflower Fund’s, (partnered by DKMS), biggest national fundraising and awareness campaign, Sunflower Day, is celebrated on Friday, November 13.
Bongani speaks to Alana James, CEO of the Sunflower Fund.
Yesterday in Cape Town, community members which included parents from Brackenfell High School confronted a group of EFF members who protesting outside the school. Two EFF members were arrested in this incident, while a 39 year old man was arrested for public violence.
The EFF’s protest was against a private function attended by some white matric learners and their parents. Two staff members of the school allegedly attended this function.
In a statement, the Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schaefer condemned both the actions of the parents and of the EFF. In a strongly worded statement, the DA condemned the EFF, comparing the EFF’s actions to those of the Nazis. Surely the DA is targeting the wrong people in its condemnation?
Bongani speaks to Debbie Schafer Western Cape Education MEC.
The Federation for Sustainable Environment has taken about 30 organs of state, including Ministers and DGs in the departments of Mineral Resources, Water & Sanitation and Environmental Affairs and mining company Mintails, to be held accountable for the environmental damage caused by radioactive waste at the abandoned mines.
Mintails was liquidated in 2019, leaving an unfunded environmental liability, estimated at R460 million.
This case, if successful, sets a precedent for foreign directors to be prosecuted and held accountable for non-compliance with South Africa’s environmental laws, leaving many vulnerable communities exposed to radioactivity.
Mariette Liefferink, chief executive of the Federation for a Sustainable Environment, has described Mintails Group’s Krugersdorp and Randfontein mining activities as one of South Africa’s ‘worst environmental catastrophe. They have been raising this issue since 2004 on behalf of mining affected communities.
Bongani speaks to Mariette Liefferink chief executive of the federation for sustainable environment.
Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 was introduced in 2003 by the South African government as an attempt of redress of the marginalisation of blacks from the main stream economy and to increase the participation of black people in the management, ownership and control of South Africa’s economy.
17 years later, BBEEE has not transformed the economy, but instead enriched a few black elites, according to Professor William Gumede in his opinion piece in the Sunday Times. He writes that:
BEE in SA has focused wrongly on giving slices of existing, traditional white-owned businesses to selected blacks and does not create new industries, but instead killed legitimate black and white small and medium-sized businesses, and discouraged existing and potential black entrepreneurship.
Bongani speaks to William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance; Executive Chairperson of Democracy Works.