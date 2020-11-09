What’s Viral - Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto roof but heart is saved

Yesterday we had a conversation about organ denotations, in particular stem cell donations, many of you sharing your experiences.



The Sunflower Fund is on a recruitment drive to get many people to register as stem-cell donors.



According to the Sunflower Fund, every 27 seconds someone in the world is diagnosed with a blood disorder such as leukaemia, and four out of 10 blood disorder patients do not find stem cell matches, which is why stem cell donations are so urgent. What do you need to know about the stem-cell registry, and what do you need to know if you want to be a donor?



The Sunflower Fund’s, (partnered by DKMS), biggest national fundraising and awareness campaign, Sunflower Day, is celebrated on Friday, November 13.



Bongani speaks to Alana James, CEO of the Sunflower Fund.

arrow_forward