What’s Viral - Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto roof but heart is saved

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner CART AN10. 6'41;;
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dov Girnun - Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital
Latest Local
EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise describes how their family home had sentimental value and it is all now gone. 11 November 2020 5:44 PM
Corruption-buster Constance Moitse one of the Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners Advocate Constance Moitse helped in cleaning up the Department of Home Affairs and bringing down cases of identity fraud. 11 November 2020 4:39 PM
Edenglen High School: Fight over R25 leads to criminal charges Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Wednesday to find out more details about the viral video. 11 November 2020 2:24 PM
View all Local
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm The address follows a sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting. 11 November 2020 5:37 PM
Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni Election analyst Wayne Sussman and Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka reflect on voting taking place across the country. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Politics
Marmite applies its classic 'love it or hate it' line to early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud. 11 November 2020 12:13 PM
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care) Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner. 10 November 2020 9:00 PM
View all Business
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this Summer This Summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] News reporter swears on camera before doing live crossing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:29 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies its classic 'love it or hate it' line to early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What’s Viral - Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto roof but heart is saved

What’s Viral - Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto roof but heart is saved

9 November 2020 8:08 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


The World View - The Biden / Trump Battle

11 November 2020 8:43 AM

A Ceasefire In Azerbaijan Russia is policing a truce with Armenia. 

An Armistice Day Original a clever idea from the War Graves Commission. 

 

What’s Viral - Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck

11 November 2020 8:06 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Update on government’s state land release programme

11 November 2020 7:31 AM

Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development



Thoko Didiza, the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, gave an update yesterday on government’s state-owned land release programme. 

In October, the Minister announced that 700 000 hectares of state-owned land would be made available to emerging farmers on a 30-year leasehold. She also invited applications for the advertised farms. 

Since this announcement last month, the department has already received over 5 000 applications.  Minister Thoko Didiza joins Bongani.

Ace Magashule issued with a warrant of arrest

11 November 2020 7:04 AM

The Hawks have confirmed that a warrant of arrest has been issued for the ANC Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, in connection to corruption related to the 255 million rand asbestos tender in the Free State. 

It is alleged that Magashule received kickbacks for the project when he was Premier of the Free State.

A group within the ANC in the Free State is trying to reclaim the province and the party, calling on those tainted by corruption to step aside as per ANC Nasrec resolution, including Ace Magashule, they are saying that no one is above the law. Ike Moroe is part of these ANC members in the Free State. 

Bongani speaks to Ike Moroe, ANC Veteran and former Advisor to Ace Magashule.

All you need to know about stem cell donation

10 November 2020 9:04 AM

Yesterday we had a conversation about organ denotations, in particular stem cell donations, many of you sharing your experiences. 

The Sunflower Fund is on a recruitment drive to get many people to register as stem-cell donors. 

According to the Sunflower Fund, every 27 seconds someone in the world is diagnosed with a blood disorder such as leukaemia, and four out of 10 blood disorder patients do not find stem cell matches, which is why stem cell donations are so urgent.  What do you need to know about the stem-cell registry, and what do you need to know if you want to be a donor?

The Sunflower Fund’s, (partnered by DKMS), biggest national fundraising and awareness campaign, Sunflower Day, is celebrated on Friday, November 13.

Bongani speaks to Alana James, CEO of the Sunflower Fund.  

The World View - A Covid-19 Vaccine

10 November 2020 8:41 AM

Denmark’s mutant virus it has sparked cross border concerns.

The Virgin Hyperloop 2 people have tested the ultimate tube journey.
 
Firework confusion US reports of president Biden celebrations in Britain. 

 

What’s Viral - Ballerina with Alzheimer remembering her old dance routine

10 November 2020 8:05 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Debbie Schafer Western Cape Education MEC on Brackenfell High School protest

10 November 2020 7:36 AM

Yesterday in Cape Town, community members which included parents from Brackenfell High School confronted a group of EFF members who protesting outside the school. Two EFF members were arrested in this incident, while a 39 year old man was arrested for public violence.

The EFF’s protest was against a private function attended by some white matric learners and their parents. Two staff members of the school allegedly attended this function.

In a statement, the Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schaefer condemned both the actions of the parents and of the EFF. In a strongly worded statement, the DA condemned the EFF, comparing the EFF’s actions to those of the Nazis. Surely the DA is targeting the wrong people in its condemnation?

Bongani speaks to Debbie Schafer Western Cape Education MEC.

The environmental damage caused by radioactive waste at the abandoned mines

10 November 2020 7:14 AM

The Federation for Sustainable Environment has taken about 30 organs of state, including Ministers and DGs in the departments of Mineral Resources, Water & Sanitation and Environmental Affairs and mining company Mintails, to be held accountable for the environmental damage caused by radioactive waste at the abandoned mines.

Mintails was liquidated in 2019, leaving an unfunded environmental liability, estimated at R460 million.

This case, if successful, sets a precedent for foreign directors to be prosecuted and held accountable for non-compliance with South Africa’s environmental laws, leaving many vulnerable communities exposed to radioactivity.

Mariette Liefferink, chief executive of the Federation for a Sustainable Environment, has described Mintails Group’s Krugersdorp and Randfontein mining activities as one of South Africa’s ‘worst environmental catastrophe. They have been raising this issue since 2004 on behalf of mining affected communities.

Bongani speaks to Mariette Liefferink chief executive of the federation for sustainable environment.

Has BBB-EE led to de-industrialisation?

9 November 2020 9:22 AM

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 was introduced in 2003 by the South African government as an attempt of redress of the marginalisation of blacks from the main stream economy and to increase the participation of black people in the management, ownership and control of South Africa’s economy.

17 years later, BBEEE has not transformed the economy, but instead enriched a few black elites, according to Professor William Gumede in his opinion piece in the Sunday Times. He writes that:

BEE in SA has focused wrongly on giving slices of existing, traditional white-owned businesses to selected blacks and does not create new industries, but instead killed legitimate black and white small and medium-sized businesses, and discouraged existing and potential black entrepreneurship.

Bongani speaks to William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance; Executive Chairperson of Democracy Works.

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm

Politics

EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire

Local

Some parts of Emfuleni Municipality miraculously have water on by-election day

Local

Gordhan: Process to acquire private equity partners for SAA at advanced stage

11 November 2020 6:02 PM

Water shortages on top of voters’ minds in Evaton for by-elections

11 November 2020 5:21 PM

Health agency: EU could see first COVID-19 vaccinations in early 2021

11 November 2020 4:25 PM

