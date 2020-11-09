Has BBB-EE led to de-industrialisation?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Serving Bara for 29 years: Dr Balton one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners Dr Sadna Balton says they ensure that people who come to their department get the best possible available service at the hospital. 13 November 2020 5:08 PM
Police: Criminals desperate to cash in over festive season Bheki Cele said the police needed to do more to clamp down on the crime, which sometimes claimed the lives of bystanders and commu... 13 November 2020 4:47 PM
Interest in our food security offerings keeps growing - Makers Valley Makers Valley CEO Thobile Chittenden says the response they have received since being on 702 has been exceptional. 13 November 2020 4:30 PM
View all Local
Joe Biden wins Arizona, the first Democrat to do so since 1996 US correspondent Simon Marks says international observers insist they witnessed no fraud whatsoever with theUS elections. 13 November 2020 5:51 PM
Ace Magashule granted R200,000 bail as his former PA turns state witness Media24 reporter Charles Smith and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema reflect on the ANC secretary-general's court appearance. 13 November 2020 1:00 PM
DA brand problems contributed to election loss - Independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz reflects on the voting that took place on Wednesday, which saw the Democratic Alliance losing in many wards. 13 November 2020 7:28 AM
View all Politics
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
View all Business
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Shekhinah performs her latest single 'Fixate' The award-winning artist says on #Unplugged the song is the first love letter to herself. 13 November 2020 3:51 PM
[WATCH] Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 November 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Guy places ring in Big Mac burger to propose, and girlfriend says yes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 November 2020 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Has BBB-EE led to de-industrialisation?

Has BBB-EE led to de-industrialisation?

9 November 2020 9:22 AM

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 was introduced in 2003 by the South African government as an attempt of redress of the marginalisation of blacks from the main stream economy and to increase the participation of black people in the management, ownership and control of South Africa’s economy.

17 years later, BBEEE has not transformed the economy, but instead enriched a few black elites, according to Professor William Gumede in his opinion piece in the Sunday Times. He writes that:

BEE in SA has focused wrongly on giving slices of existing, traditional white-owned businesses to selected blacks and does not create new industries, but instead killed legitimate black and white small and medium-sized businesses, and discouraged existing and potential black entrepreneurship.

Bongani speaks to William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance; Executive Chairperson of Democracy Works.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

#AfricaFriday

13 November 2020 11:28 AM

The curse of the premature Nobel Peace prize - how the worlds darling - The 2019 Nobel prize winner PM Abiy Ahmed - is now unleashing his army on a Northern region of Tigray.

 What does this mean for Ethiopia and for Africa’s second most populous region and home of the African Union? What’s behind the military fight back and its people?

 Crystal’s song selection: Mulatu Astatke, who is also known as the “Father of Ethiopian Jazz”. We’ll play his song, "Yegelle Tezeta"

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Good & Bad Covid News

13 November 2020 8:57 AM

Jubilee planning for what will be the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Ire accent In Ireland the Irish are not happy about a new Emily Blunt movie. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekly Favour – The home of EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise burns down

13 November 2020 8:52 AM

Last Sunday evening, a fire burnt to the ground the home of one of our valued colleagues, Kgomotso Modise.

 The disastrous inferno has turned their lives upside down, leaving the family with nothing. Fortunately the family managed to escape without any major injuries, and her mother is recovery well after she admitted to hospital. A fundraising initiative has been set up to help the family get back on their feet.

Bongani speaks to Lebogang Nthate, EWN News Editor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right

13 November 2020 8:36 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cricket South Africa’s Members Council won’t appoint interim CSA Board

13 November 2020 7:43 AM

Cricket South Africa’s Members’ Council has rejected and fired the CSA interim board that was appointed by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, refusing for the interim board to oversee CSA matters.

Among the issues raised by the council include the manner in which the board was appointed and the conflict of interest involving former CSA CEO, Haroon Lorgat. The board was appointed by the Minister to help restore the image and integrity of Cricket South Africa.

Bongani speaks to Rihan Richards, Acting President at Cricket South Africa and Justice Zak Yacoob, Recently appointed Chairperson of the Interim Board of Cricket South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Do by-elections tell us anything about 2021 local government elections?

13 November 2020 7:12 AM

95 wards were contested on Super Wednesday, the largest election ahead of the 2021 local government elections.

The biggest loser of the by-elections was the Democratic Alliance. In these elections, the DA lost coloured, Indian and black voters and Afrikaans voters, while the ANC retained 64 wards; lost two wards and won six new wards, and the Economic Freedom Fighters only gained 5 seats in the dissolved Phokwane municipality in the Northern Cape.

Bongani speaks to Dawie Scholtz, independent elections analyst.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The impact of partnerships and collaborations for small businesses

12 November 2020 9:48 AM

Droppa, an on-demand courier and fleet hire e-hailing app recently partnered with SkyNet Worldwide Express in South Africa to explore opportunities to expand market reach and grow the business. Droppa App makes collections and deliveries very seamless. it’s referred to by many as the Uber of deliveries. Joining us on the line now to tell us more about this collaboration with Droppa,  and how  the app actually works is Skynet Commercial Executive Diederick Stopforth.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Coronavirus Surge

12 November 2020 8:53 AM

Remembrance day targeted a bomb blast in Saudi Arabia. 
 
Vanishing democracy mass political resignations in Hong Kong. 
 
The funeral top 10 it appears our end of life music tastes are changing. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Ouch, cyclist crashing into a cactus bush

12 November 2020 8:30 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest on South Africa’s Covid-19 response

12 November 2020 7:49 AM

Wearing a mask is far better is far better than a second wave. Those are the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa as he fully opened alcohol sales and international travel, and extending the state of disaster by another month. To date, South Africa has recorded over 700 000 coronavirus cases, 92% have recovered, but just over 20 000 people have died since the start of this pandemic.

Most alarming from the President’s address is the cost of the vaccine. It is estimated that Africa will need around $12 billion and 750 million doses of an effective vaccine, and the continent is working through the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to acquire and fund a vaccine for the African continent. 

Bongani speaks to Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisor Committee on Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Joe Biden wins Arizona, the first Democrat to do so since 1996

Politics

Police: Criminals desperate to cash in over festive season

Local

Ace Magashule granted R200,000 bail as his former PA turns state witness

Politics

EWN Highlights

New York shuts early as global daily virus deaths top 10,000

13 November 2020 6:57 PM

Trump emerges from election gloom to hold rare work meeting

13 November 2020 6:36 PM

Police appoint task team in FS to tackle stock theft crisis

13 November 2020 6:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA