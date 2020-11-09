Has BBB-EE led to de-industrialisation?

Wearing a mask is far better is far better than a second wave. Those are the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa as he fully opened alcohol sales and international travel, and extending the state of disaster by another month. To date, South Africa has recorded over 700 000 coronavirus cases, 92% have recovered, but just over 20 000 people have died since the start of this pandemic.



Most alarming from the President’s address is the cost of the vaccine. It is estimated that Africa will need around $12 billion and 750 million doses of an effective vaccine, and the continent is working through the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to acquire and fund a vaccine for the African continent.



Bongani speaks to Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisor Committee on Covid-19.

