What’s Viral - Ballerina with Alzheimer remembering her old dance routine

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Global entrepreneurship week - are entrepreneurs born or made?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course. 17 November 2020 8:31 PM
Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days #PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up. 17 November 2020 6:27 PM
SABC News employees halt work in protest over job cuts The SABC disclosed that 400 people were being served with Section 189 notices, with about 170 posts to be filled. 17 November 2020 5:56 PM
View all Local
SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 17 November 2020 7:16 PM
Zondo to announce tomorrow whether he will recuse himself from commission Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on the state capture commission of inquiry. 17 November 2020 1:09 PM
We are not embarrassed by Bushiris escape, says Hawks Acting spokesperson Katlego Mogale reflects on the prophet and his wife fleeing the country. 17 November 2020 9:08 AM
View all Politics
Reduce fraud, improve efficiency with Absa’s digital cash management solutions "Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud," says John Molanda (Absa Transactional Banking). 17 November 2020 12:50 PM
'Business rescue' in South Africa is on steroids in 2020 Business rescue practitioners have never been this busy. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys. 17 November 2020 10:23 AM
'SA must move fast to demonstrate right environment for investment' Business for SA Steering Committee chairperson and Busa vice-president Martin Kingston reflects on the investment summit. 17 November 2020 7:53 AM
View all Business
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Consul General Stephen Ellison dives into river to save drowning student Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Viral - Ballerina with Alzheimer remembering her old dance routine

What’s Viral - Ballerina with Alzheimer remembering her old dance routine

10 November 2020 8:05 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - A 2nd Coronavirus Vaccine

17 November 2020 10:12 AM

Deadly storm hurricane Iota hurtles into Central America.

The hero diplomat a British consul has saved a drowning woman.

One Pricey Pigeon the world’s most expensive bird has been sold to China.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shepherd and Mary Bushiri expected to hand themselves over by Thursday

17 November 2020 8:37 AM

A warrant of arrest has been issued for fugitives Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary who have fled to their home country last week Wednesday, violating their bail conditions. The Hawks have also attached the Shepherd’s properties if he does not return by Thursday this week.

Bongani speaks to Katlego Mogale, Hawks Acting Spokesperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic

17 November 2020 8:11 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Investment Conference kicks off

17 November 2020 7:50 AM

Today, South Africa will showcase its strength as a country to attract new investment and new investment opportunities as the third investment conference kicks off at the Sandton Convention Centre.

However, the conference happens at the time when the coronavirus virus has impacted negatively on the global economy, resulting in massive job losses; companies scaling back on expansion and spending programmes, and Treasury looking for funds to support the SA recovery and reconstruction plan.  

 At the inaugural South Africa Investment Conference, two years ago,  President Cyril Ramaphosa set out on an ambitious plan to raise R1.2 trillion in investment, R664 billion has been raised and this conference will be taking stock of this pledged funding.

 And because of the devastation and havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not the only country looking for investment, countries across the globe are fighting for a slice of the investment pie. Can South Africa demonstrate to investors that it can safeguard and grow their investments pledged?

Bongani speaks to Martin Kingston, Business for South Africa Steering Committee Chairperson & Vice-President of Business Unity South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Missing Millionaire Preache

16 November 2020 8:51 AM

A Mega trade pact as signed by 15 countries in Asia & The Pacific.
 
An English teashop’s legal stand invoking the 805 year old Magna Carta.
 
The World’s priciest pigeon bought for 1.9 million dollars. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill

16 November 2020 8:10 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In conversation with the incoming Auditor-General

16 November 2020 7:35 AM

South Africans and the Office of the It is certainly the darkest hour for the office of the Auditor-General and his colleagues as they continue to mourning the death of its leader Kimi Makwetu, who had been battling lung cancer. How will the Office of the Auditor-General build on Mr Makwetu's legacy?

Bongani speaks to Tsakani Maluleke, the incoming Auditor-General.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFriday

13 November 2020 11:28 AM

The curse of the premature Nobel Peace prize - how the worlds darling - The 2019 Nobel prize winner PM Abiy Ahmed - is now unleashing his army on a Northern region of Tigray.

 What does this mean for Ethiopia and for Africa’s second most populous region and home of the African Union? What’s behind the military fight back and its people?

 Crystal’s song selection: Mulatu Astatke, who is also known as the “Father of Ethiopian Jazz”. We’ll play his song, "Yegelle Tezeta"

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Good & Bad Covid News

13 November 2020 8:57 AM

Jubilee planning for what will be the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Ire accent In Ireland the Irish are not happy about a new Emily Blunt movie. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekly Favour – The home of EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise burns down

13 November 2020 8:52 AM

Last Sunday evening, a fire burnt to the ground the home of one of our valued colleagues, Kgomotso Modise.

 The disastrous inferno has turned their lives upside down, leaving the family with nothing. Fortunately the family managed to escape without any major injuries, and her mother is recovery well after she admitted to hospital. A fundraising initiative has been set up to help the family get back on their feet.

Bongani speaks to Lebogang Nthate, EWN News Editor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

We are not embarrassed by Bushiris escape, says Hawks

Politics

Zondo to announce tomorrow whether he will recuse himself from commission

Politics

We are going to Brackenfell to put white racists in their place - EFF

Local

SABC News employees halt work in protest over job cuts

Local

EWN Highlights

Commuters urged to use alternative transport on Wednesday amid taxi march

17 November 2020 6:48 PM

EXCLUSIVE: Numsa workers want Mpumalanga secretary out over 'abuse of power'

17 November 2020 6:47 PM

Is there a threat from earth tremors in the WC?

17 November 2020 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA