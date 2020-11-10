All you need to know about stem cell donation

Today, South Africa will showcase its strength as a country to attract new investment and new investment opportunities as the third investment conference kicks off at the Sandton Convention Centre.



However, the conference happens at the time when the coronavirus virus has impacted negatively on the global economy, resulting in massive job losses; companies scaling back on expansion and spending programmes, and Treasury looking for funds to support the SA recovery and reconstruction plan.



At the inaugural South Africa Investment Conference, two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa set out on an ambitious plan to raise R1.2 trillion in investment, R664 billion has been raised and this conference will be taking stock of this pledged funding.



And because of the devastation and havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not the only country looking for investment, countries across the globe are fighting for a slice of the investment pie. Can South Africa demonstrate to investors that it can safeguard and grow their investments pledged?



Bongani speaks to Martin Kingston, Business for South Africa Steering Committee Chairperson & Vice-President of Business Unity South Africa.

