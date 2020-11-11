What’s Viral - Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Deadly storm hurricane Iota hurtles into Central America.
The hero diplomat a British consul has saved a drowning woman.
One Pricey Pigeon the world’s most expensive bird has been sold to China.
A warrant of arrest has been issued for fugitives Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary who have fled to their home country last week Wednesday, violating their bail conditions. The Hawks have also attached the Shepherd’s properties if he does not return by Thursday this week.
Bongani speaks to Katlego Mogale, Hawks Acting Spokesperson.
Today, South Africa will showcase its strength as a country to attract new investment and new investment opportunities as the third investment conference kicks off at the Sandton Convention Centre.
However, the conference happens at the time when the coronavirus virus has impacted negatively on the global economy, resulting in massive job losses; companies scaling back on expansion and spending programmes, and Treasury looking for funds to support the SA recovery and reconstruction plan.
At the inaugural South Africa Investment Conference, two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa set out on an ambitious plan to raise R1.2 trillion in investment, R664 billion has been raised and this conference will be taking stock of this pledged funding.
And because of the devastation and havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not the only country looking for investment, countries across the globe are fighting for a slice of the investment pie. Can South Africa demonstrate to investors that it can safeguard and grow their investments pledged?
Bongani speaks to Martin Kingston, Business for South Africa Steering Committee Chairperson & Vice-President of Business Unity South Africa.
A Mega trade pact as signed by 15 countries in Asia & The Pacific.
An English teashop’s legal stand invoking the 805 year old Magna Carta.
The World’s priciest pigeon bought for 1.9 million dollars.
South Africans and the Office of the It is certainly the darkest hour for the office of the Auditor-General and his colleagues as they continue to mourning the death of its leader Kimi Makwetu, who had been battling lung cancer. How will the Office of the Auditor-General build on Mr Makwetu's legacy?
Bongani speaks to Tsakani Maluleke, the incoming Auditor-General.
The curse of the premature Nobel Peace prize - how the worlds darling - The 2019 Nobel prize winner PM Abiy Ahmed - is now unleashing his army on a Northern region of Tigray.
What does this mean for Ethiopia and for Africa’s second most populous region and home of the African Union? What’s behind the military fight back and its people?
Crystal’s song selection: Mulatu Astatke, who is also known as the “Father of Ethiopian Jazz”. We’ll play his song, "Yegelle Tezeta"
Jubilee planning for what will be the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
Ire accent In Ireland the Irish are not happy about a new Emily Blunt movie.
Last Sunday evening, a fire burnt to the ground the home of one of our valued colleagues, Kgomotso Modise.
The disastrous inferno has turned their lives upside down, leaving the family with nothing. Fortunately the family managed to escape without any major injuries, and her mother is recovery well after she admitted to hospital. A fundraising initiative has been set up to help the family get back on their feet.
Bongani speaks to Lebogang Nthate, EWN News Editor.