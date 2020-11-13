Cricket South Africa’s Members Council won’t appoint interim CSA Board

Cricket South Africa’s Members’ Council has rejected and fired the CSA interim board that was appointed by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, refusing for the interim board to oversee CSA matters.
Among the issues raised by the council include the manner in which the board was appointed and the conflict of interest involving former CSA CEO, Haroon Lorgat. The board was appointed by the Minister to help restore the image and integrity of Cricket South Africa.
Bongani speaks to Rihan Richards, Acting President at Cricket South Africa and Justice Zak Yacoob, Recently appointed Chairperson of the Interim Board of Cricket South Africa.
A Mega trade pact as signed by 15 countries in Asia & The Pacific.
An English teashop’s legal stand invoking the 805 year old Magna Carta.
The World’s priciest pigeon bought for 1.9 million dollars.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africans and the Office of the It is certainly the darkest hour for the office of the Auditor-General and his colleagues as they continue to mourning the death of its leader Kimi Makwetu, who had been battling lung cancer. How will the Office of the Auditor-General build on Mr Makwetu's legacy?
Bongani speaks to Tsakani Maluleke, the incoming Auditor-General.
The curse of the premature Nobel Peace prize - how the worlds darling - The 2019 Nobel prize winner PM Abiy Ahmed - is now unleashing his army on a Northern region of Tigray.
What does this mean for Ethiopia and for Africa’s second most populous region and home of the African Union? What’s behind the military fight back and its people?
Crystal’s song selection: Mulatu Astatke, who is also known as the “Father of Ethiopian Jazz”. We’ll play his song, "Yegelle Tezeta"
Jubilee planning for what will be the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
Ire accent In Ireland the Irish are not happy about a new Emily Blunt movie.
Last Sunday evening, a fire burnt to the ground the home of one of our valued colleagues, Kgomotso Modise.
The disastrous inferno has turned their lives upside down, leaving the family with nothing. Fortunately the family managed to escape without any major injuries, and her mother is recovery well after she admitted to hospital. A fundraising initiative has been set up to help the family get back on their feet.
Bongani speaks to Lebogang Nthate, EWN News Editor.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
95 wards were contested on Super Wednesday, the largest election ahead of the 2021 local government elections.
The biggest loser of the by-elections was the Democratic Alliance. In these elections, the DA lost coloured, Indian and black voters and Afrikaans voters, while the ANC retained 64 wards; lost two wards and won six new wards, and the Economic Freedom Fighters only gained 5 seats in the dissolved Phokwane municipality in the Northern Cape.
Bongani speaks to Dawie Scholtz, independent elections analyst.
Droppa, an on-demand courier and fleet hire e-hailing app recently partnered with SkyNet Worldwide Express in South Africa to explore opportunities to expand market reach and grow the business. Droppa App makes collections and deliveries very seamless. it’s referred to by many as the Uber of deliveries. Joining us on the line now to tell us more about this collaboration with Droppa, and how the app actually works is Skynet Commercial Executive Diederick Stopforth.