Cricket South Africa’s Members Council won’t appoint interim CSA Board

Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
DonkerKloof
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Petro van Rhyn
AB from Paarl - Resident and complainant
Today at 10:33
CCID Open Borders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tasso Evangelinos - CEO at Ccid
Today at 11:32
Hybrid Education Replaces Victorian Teaching Methods
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
The latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:13
Business for SA (B4SA) launched a campaign that aims to help SMEs survive the Covid-19 crisis, and help preserve jobs.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Ninety One results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - what investment returns you should expect locally and globally and from different asset classes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Latest Local
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
'Nothing will ever prepare anyone for the experience of having a preterm baby' World Prematurity Day is observed on 17 November each year to raise awareness of preterm birth and the concerns of the babies. 16 November 2020 4:04 PM
Matric maths paper leaked hours before exam According to the Department of Basic Education, the Mathematics Paper Two exam was leaked on Monday morning, just hours before it... 16 November 2020 2:20 PM
Leaving SA via airport is far more difficult than through land or sea - expert Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, head of special projects, Institute for Security Studies says Bushiri is by no measure ordinary. 16 November 2020 6:07 PM
'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 16 November 2020 1:06 PM
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi livid after Bushiris skip country The prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions. 16 November 2020 8:38 AM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Shekhinah performs her latest single 'Fixate' The award-winning artist says on #Unplugged the song is the first love letter to herself. 13 November 2020 3:51 PM
[WATCH] Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 November 2020 8:42 AM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Cricket South Africa’s Members Council won’t appoint interim CSA Board

Cricket South Africa’s Members Council won’t appoint interim CSA Board

13 November 2020 7:43 AM

Cricket South Africa’s Members’ Council has rejected and fired the CSA interim board that was appointed by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, refusing for the interim board to oversee CSA matters.

Among the issues raised by the council include the manner in which the board was appointed and the conflict of interest involving former CSA CEO, Haroon Lorgat. The board was appointed by the Minister to help restore the image and integrity of Cricket South Africa.

Bongani speaks to Rihan Richards, Acting President at Cricket South Africa and Justice Zak Yacoob, Recently appointed Chairperson of the Interim Board of Cricket South Africa.


The World View - The Missing Millionaire Preache

16 November 2020 8:51 AM

A Mega trade pact as signed by 15 countries in Asia & The Pacific.
 
An English teashop’s legal stand invoking the 805 year old Magna Carta.
 
The World’s priciest pigeon bought for 1.9 million dollars. 

 

What’s Viral - Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill

16 November 2020 8:10 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

In conversation with the incoming Auditor-General

16 November 2020 7:35 AM

South Africans and the Office of the It is certainly the darkest hour for the office of the Auditor-General and his colleagues as they continue to mourning the death of its leader Kimi Makwetu, who had been battling lung cancer. How will the Office of the Auditor-General build on Mr Makwetu's legacy?

Bongani speaks to Tsakani Maluleke, the incoming Auditor-General.

#AfricaFriday

13 November 2020 11:28 AM

The curse of the premature Nobel Peace prize - how the worlds darling - The 2019 Nobel prize winner PM Abiy Ahmed - is now unleashing his army on a Northern region of Tigray.

 What does this mean for Ethiopia and for Africa’s second most populous region and home of the African Union? What’s behind the military fight back and its people?

 Crystal’s song selection: Mulatu Astatke, who is also known as the “Father of Ethiopian Jazz”. We’ll play his song, "Yegelle Tezeta"

The World View - Good & Bad Covid News

13 November 2020 8:57 AM

Jubilee planning for what will be the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Ire accent In Ireland the Irish are not happy about a new Emily Blunt movie. 

Weekly Favour – The home of EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise burns down

13 November 2020 8:52 AM

Last Sunday evening, a fire burnt to the ground the home of one of our valued colleagues, Kgomotso Modise.

 The disastrous inferno has turned their lives upside down, leaving the family with nothing. Fortunately the family managed to escape without any major injuries, and her mother is recovery well after she admitted to hospital. A fundraising initiative has been set up to help the family get back on their feet.

Bongani speaks to Lebogang Nthate, EWN News Editor.

What’s Viral - Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right

13 November 2020 8:36 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Do by-elections tell us anything about 2021 local government elections?

13 November 2020 7:12 AM

95 wards were contested on Super Wednesday, the largest election ahead of the 2021 local government elections.

The biggest loser of the by-elections was the Democratic Alliance. In these elections, the DA lost coloured, Indian and black voters and Afrikaans voters, while the ANC retained 64 wards; lost two wards and won six new wards, and the Economic Freedom Fighters only gained 5 seats in the dissolved Phokwane municipality in the Northern Cape.

Bongani speaks to Dawie Scholtz, independent elections analyst.

The impact of partnerships and collaborations for small businesses

12 November 2020 9:48 AM

Droppa, an on-demand courier and fleet hire e-hailing app recently partnered with SkyNet Worldwide Express in South Africa to explore opportunities to expand market reach and grow the business. Droppa App makes collections and deliveries very seamless. it’s referred to by many as the Uber of deliveries. Joining us on the line now to tell us more about this collaboration with Droppa,  and how  the app actually works is Skynet Commercial Executive Diederick Stopforth.

 

