What’s Viral - Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill

Bongani speaks to Senior-Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, Tshwane Metro Police Department Spokesperson (TMPD) and Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC on arrangements for matriculants writing exams today that are affected by Taxi strike
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africa boasts as a viable and profitable investment destination that has a lot to offer. Our strength lies in the capacity of our natural & mineral resources, world-class infrastructure, and a well-regulated financial and banking sector among other things.
The country’s strong and stable financial sector has enabled it to weather many storms, including the 2008 global financial crisis. That is the sales pitch South Africa is offering to potential investor. However, banks are under pressure right now, cutting earnings, losing deposits, and burdened by bad debt. But how is the banking sector seeing the investor conference?
Bongani speaks to Mike Brown, Nedbank Group CEO.
A warrant of arrest has been issued for fugitives Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary who have fled to their home country last week Wednesday, violating their bail conditions. The Hawks have also attached the Shepherd’s properties if he does not return by Thursday this week.
Bongani speaks to Katlego Mogale, Hawks Acting Spokesperson.
Today, South Africa will showcase its strength as a country to attract new investment and new investment opportunities as the third investment conference kicks off at the Sandton Convention Centre.
However, the conference happens at the time when the coronavirus virus has impacted negatively on the global economy, resulting in massive job losses; companies scaling back on expansion and spending programmes, and Treasury looking for funds to support the SA recovery and reconstruction plan.
At the inaugural South Africa Investment Conference, two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa set out on an ambitious plan to raise R1.2 trillion in investment, R664 billion has been raised and this conference will be taking stock of this pledged funding.
And because of the devastation and havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not the only country looking for investment, countries across the globe are fighting for a slice of the investment pie. Can South Africa demonstrate to investors that it can safeguard and grow their investments pledged?
Bongani speaks to Martin Kingston, Business for South Africa Steering Committee Chairperson & Vice-President of Business Unity South Africa.
