SA Investment Conference kicks off

Today, South Africa will showcase its strength as a country to attract new investment and new investment opportunities as the third investment conference kicks off at the Sandton Convention Centre.
However, the conference happens at the time when the coronavirus virus has impacted negatively on the global economy, resulting in massive job losses; companies scaling back on expansion and spending programmes, and Treasury looking for funds to support the SA recovery and reconstruction plan.
At the inaugural South Africa Investment Conference, two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa set out on an ambitious plan to raise R1.2 trillion in investment, R664 billion has been raised and this conference will be taking stock of this pledged funding.
And because of the devastation and havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not the only country looking for investment, countries across the globe are fighting for a slice of the investment pie. Can South Africa demonstrate to investors that it can safeguard and grow their investments pledged?
Bongani speaks to Martin Kingston, Business for South Africa Steering Committee Chairperson & Vice-President of Business Unity South Africa.
China’s latest vaccine & it’s already being rolled out for use.
Albanian Illegal migrants dozens found on a boat in the English channel.
A New York Christmas tree it may already symbolise the entire year.
Deputy Chief Justice Zondo is expected to make his decision on former President Jacob Zuma’s recusal application after postponing yesterday’s sitting to consider further evidence from Zuma. At the heart of the matter is reasonable apprehension of bias, and whether Zondo can be impartial during Zuma’s cross-examination.
Zuma also alleges that him and Zondo were “friends” and that he played a role in Zondo’s ascension to the bench.
The Commission through its evidence leader Paul Pretorius and Zuma’s lawyers all agreed that a Zondo recusal would collapse the commission.
Bongani speaks to Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac)
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
It is now about a year since the first of coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, China. Chinese authorities did not officially identify the first case of the new disease until December 8, 2019. In South Africa the Department of Health has launched a resurgence plan should a spike be uncontrollable.
The plan includes heightened surveillance, ramping up testing and contact tracing. The Health Minister has raised concern over the level of violation of social distancing, superspreading events and cluster outbreaks that could potentially lead to a second wave, which could be worse than the second wave.
South Africa was once ranked fifth globally for its cumulative number of COVID-19 cases but has now dropped to the fifteenth spot.
Bongani speaks to Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health.
Bongani speaks to Senior-Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, Tshwane Metro Police Department Spokesperson (TMPD) and Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC on arrangements for matriculants writing exams today that are affected by Taxi strike
Conquering Mars the doctor laying claim to Mars molecule by molecule.
Dolly “ Pandemic” Parton the singer’s helping vaccine development.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africa boasts as a viable and profitable investment destination that has a lot to offer. Our strength lies in the capacity of our natural & mineral resources, world-class infrastructure, and a well-regulated financial and banking sector among other things.
The country’s strong and stable financial sector has enabled it to weather many storms, including the 2008 global financial crisis. That is the sales pitch South Africa is offering to potential investor. However, banks are under pressure right now, cutting earnings, losing deposits, and burdened by bad debt. But how is the banking sector seeing the investor conference?
Bongani speaks to Mike Brown, Nedbank Group CEO.
Deadly storm hurricane Iota hurtles into Central America.
The hero diplomat a British consul has saved a drowning woman.
One Pricey Pigeon the world’s most expensive bird has been sold to China.
A warrant of arrest has been issued for fugitives Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary who have fled to their home country last week Wednesday, violating their bail conditions. The Hawks have also attached the Shepherd’s properties if he does not return by Thursday this week.
Bongani speaks to Katlego Mogale, Hawks Acting Spokesperson.