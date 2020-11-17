Shepherd and Mary Bushiri expected to hand themselves over by Thursday

It is now about a year since the first of coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, China. Chinese authorities did not officially identify the first case of the new disease until December 8, 2019. In South Africa the Department of Health has launched a resurgence plan should a spike be uncontrollable.



The plan includes heightened surveillance, ramping up testing and contact tracing. The Health Minister has raised concern over the level of violation of social distancing, superspreading events and cluster outbreaks that could potentially lead to a second wave, which could be worse than the second wave.



South Africa was once ranked fifth globally for its cumulative number of COVID-19 cases but has now dropped to the fifteenth spot.



Bongani speaks to Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health.

