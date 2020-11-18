SA Investment Conference: What it means for the banking sector

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Who was Ernie Lastig Solomons?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Henriette Geldenhuys
Today at 09:45
Truckers under attack.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mary Phadi
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:45
Black Friday, can the digital economy take advantage of the expected sales boom?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Steve Briggs
Today at 11:05
Tavern GBV workshops. Taking the message where its needed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Vanita Daniels - Administrative Director at Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence
Today at 11:32
Green School launches in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alba Brandt
Today at 11:45
No one is immune in the age of fake news
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Latest Local
[PICTURES & VIDEOS] Violent dust storm hits Upington What is commonly known as haboob has hit the Northern Cape town of Upington. 22 November 2020 2:55 PM
NPA insists Ace Magashule’s PA will testify for the State in corruption case The 'City Press' reported on Sunday that Moroadi Cholota found out through the media that she would be testifying against ANC secr... 22 November 2020 2:07 PM
Tshwane officials investigate after 3 boys drown in stormwater trench The children, two 10-year-olds and one nine-year-old, were found on Saturday by bystanders amid sustained downpours in Gauteng. 22 November 2020 12:57 PM
View all Local
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
Downgrades by Moody's and Fitch heap more misery on South Africa Moody's has downgraded the country's credit rating one notch to BA2 and maintained a negative outlook. 21 November 2020 12:57 PM
View all Politics
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission' The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell. 19 November 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet? World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts. 20 November 2020 1:58 PM
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you... Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:30 AM
Should texts, emails be banned after certain time at night? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:29 AM
Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away The Kortes hitmaker, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi allegedly passed away in a hospital in Johannesburg. 19 November 2020 10:42 AM
View all Entertainment
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
View all World
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
SA Investment Conference: What it means for the banking sector

SA Investment Conference: What it means for the banking sector

18 November 2020 7:42 AM

South Africa boasts as a viable and profitable investment destination that has a lot to offer. Our strength lies in the capacity of our natural & mineral resources, world-class infrastructure, and a well-regulated financial and banking sector among other things.

The country’s strong and stable financial sector has enabled it to weather many storms, including the 2008 global financial crisis. That is the sales pitch South Africa is offering to potential investor. However, banks are under pressure right now, cutting earnings, losing deposits, and burdened by bad debt. But how is the banking sector seeing the investor conference?

Bongani speaks to Mike Brown, Nedbank Group CEO.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

#AfricaFridays: Focus on the DRC

20 November 2020 9:26 AM

How did DRC with its poor health infrastructure manage to declare the end of Ebola?

Crystal’s song selection: A tribute to late Congolese icon- known as the King of Congolese Rumba, Papa Wemba. The song is called Bakwetu.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Australian War Crimes

20 November 2020 8:51 AM

The Princess Diana interview Prince William welcomes an investigation.
 
President Putin’s coughing fit it caused instant social media speculation. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekly Favour

20 November 2020 8:32 AM

In our feedback last week, we told you the story of Zandile. She had enrolled for a course mid-semester last year at Damelin College. The course was then discontinued, and she struggled to get back the money she had paid towards this course.

Zandile has now finally been refunded by Damelin College. She joins us to give us feedback of her situation. Zandile would also like to walk the talk and donate the money she’s received to the Sunflower Fund.  

Bongani speaks to Zandile from Boksburg.

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing

20 November 2020 8:04 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retrenchments at the centre of SABC Impasse: Is it all déjà vu?

20 November 2020 7:34 AM

The SABC is on knife-edge, with the current situation likely to lead to implode, lead to the unravelling the public broadcaster.

The current situation is one characterised with a board at war with each other, a standoff between workers and the executive over retrenchments and a public service mandate that is underfunded, with labour costs sitting at over 40% of total expenditure.

To make matters worse, a shareholder through Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, and the ANC, at odds with the board resolution to issue a section 189. How did things get here?

Let’s bring in veteran journalist and former interim board member, John Mattison, who had lived this reality, and resigned together with other board members because of disagreements on staff retrenchments. He is also the author of God, Spies and Lies which has a chapter dedicated to the SABC.

Bongani speaks to John Mattison, former SABC Interim Board member.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - German Covid Protests

19 November 2020 10:36 AM

China’s latest vaccine & it’s already being rolled out for use.
 
Albanian Illegal migrants dozens found on a boat in the English channel.
 
A New York Christmas tree it may already symbolise the entire year. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deputy Chief Justice Zondo to rule on Zuma recusal bid

19 November 2020 8:30 AM

Deputy Chief Justice Zondo is expected to make his decision on former President Jacob Zuma’s recusal application after postponing yesterday’s sitting to consider further evidence from Zuma. At the heart of the matter is reasonable apprehension of bias, and whether Zondo can be impartial during Zuma’s cross-examination.

Zuma also alleges that him and Zondo were “friends” and that he played a role in Zondo’s ascension to the bench.

The Commission through its evidence leader Paul Pretorius and Zuma’s lawyers all agreed that a Zondo recusal would collapse the commission.

Bongani speaks to Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Woman caught on camera trying to steal SABC TV camera

19 November 2020 8:07 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mitigating a Covid-19 resurgence in the country

19 November 2020 7:34 AM

It is now about a year since the first of coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, China. Chinese authorities did not officially identify the first case of the new disease until December 8, 2019. In South Africa the Department of Health has launched a resurgence plan should a spike be uncontrollable.

The plan includes heightened surveillance, ramping up testing and contact tracing. The Health Minister has raised concern over the level of violation of social distancing, superspreading events and cluster outbreaks that could potentially lead to a second wave, which could be worse than the second wave.

South Africa was once ranked fifth globally for its cumulative number of COVID-19 cases but has now dropped to the fifteenth spot.

Bongani speaks to Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#TaxiStrike

18 November 2020 10:04 AM

Bongani speaks to Senior-Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, Tshwane Metro Police Department Spokesperson (TMPD) and Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC on arrangements for matriculants writing exams today that are affected by Taxi strike

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference

Politics World

[PICTURES & VIDEOS] Violent dust storm hits Upington

Local

Downgrades by Moody's and Fitch heap more misery on South Africa

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

G20 leaders pledge fair distribution of coronavirus vaccine

22 November 2020 6:59 PM

Minister Pandor denies her department helped Bushiri escape SA

22 November 2020 6:07 PM

5 arrested for alleged involvement of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu murder

22 November 2020 5:24 PM

