What’s Viral - Woman reflects on her failed 2020 goals as year has been tough

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
How did DRC with its poor health infrastructure manage to declare the end of Ebola?
Crystal’s song selection: A tribute to late Congolese icon- known as the King of Congolese Rumba, Papa Wemba. The song is called Bakwetu.
The Princess Diana interview Prince William welcomes an investigation.
President Putin’s coughing fit it caused instant social media speculation.
In our feedback last week, we told you the story of Zandile. She had enrolled for a course mid-semester last year at Damelin College. The course was then discontinued, and she struggled to get back the money she had paid towards this course.
Zandile has now finally been refunded by Damelin College. She joins us to give us feedback of her situation. Zandile would also like to walk the talk and donate the money she’s received to the Sunflower Fund.
Bongani speaks to Zandile from Boksburg.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The SABC is on knife-edge, with the current situation likely to lead to implode, lead to the unravelling the public broadcaster.
The current situation is one characterised with a board at war with each other, a standoff between workers and the executive over retrenchments and a public service mandate that is underfunded, with labour costs sitting at over 40% of total expenditure.
To make matters worse, a shareholder through Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, and the ANC, at odds with the board resolution to issue a section 189. How did things get here?
Let’s bring in veteran journalist and former interim board member, John Mattison, who had lived this reality, and resigned together with other board members because of disagreements on staff retrenchments. He is also the author of God, Spies and Lies which has a chapter dedicated to the SABC.
Bongani speaks to John Mattison, former SABC Interim Board member.
China’s latest vaccine & it’s already being rolled out for use.
Albanian Illegal migrants dozens found on a boat in the English channel.
A New York Christmas tree it may already symbolise the entire year.
Deputy Chief Justice Zondo is expected to make his decision on former President Jacob Zuma’s recusal application after postponing yesterday’s sitting to consider further evidence from Zuma. At the heart of the matter is reasonable apprehension of bias, and whether Zondo can be impartial during Zuma’s cross-examination.
Zuma also alleges that him and Zondo were “friends” and that he played a role in Zondo’s ascension to the bench.
The Commission through its evidence leader Paul Pretorius and Zuma’s lawyers all agreed that a Zondo recusal would collapse the commission.
Bongani speaks to Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac)
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
It is now about a year since the first of coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, China. Chinese authorities did not officially identify the first case of the new disease until December 8, 2019. In South Africa the Department of Health has launched a resurgence plan should a spike be uncontrollable.
The plan includes heightened surveillance, ramping up testing and contact tracing. The Health Minister has raised concern over the level of violation of social distancing, superspreading events and cluster outbreaks that could potentially lead to a second wave, which could be worse than the second wave.
South Africa was once ranked fifth globally for its cumulative number of COVID-19 cases but has now dropped to the fifteenth spot.
Bongani speaks to Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health.
Bongani speaks to Senior-Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, Tshwane Metro Police Department Spokesperson (TMPD) and Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC on arrangements for matriculants writing exams today that are affected by Taxi strike