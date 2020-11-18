TaxiStrike

The SABC is on knife-edge, with the current situation likely to lead to implode, lead to the unravelling the public broadcaster.



The current situation is one characterised with a board at war with each other, a standoff between workers and the executive over retrenchments and a public service mandate that is underfunded, with labour costs sitting at over 40% of total expenditure.



To make matters worse, a shareholder through Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, and the ANC, at odds with the board resolution to issue a section 189. How did things get here?



Let’s bring in veteran journalist and former interim board member, John Mattison, who had lived this reality, and resigned together with other board members because of disagreements on staff retrenchments. He is also the author of God, Spies and Lies which has a chapter dedicated to the SABC.



Bongani speaks to John Mattison, former SABC Interim Board member.

