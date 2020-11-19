Mitigating a Covid-19 resurgence in the country

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
EWN:EFF members arrested at Brackenfell protest released on warning
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
SABC meets with Unions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 15:40
#CoronaHope: AirStudent makes travel cheaper and more convenient for students across the country
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ndabenhle Ntshangase, CEO of AirStudent,
Today at 15:50
Bryanston high school coach stands trial 22 months later
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 16:40
National Shutdown call to ensure only South African truck drivers are employed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sifiso Nyathi - Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive at Road Freight Association
Today at 16:50
Oxford Vaccine shows 70% efficacy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi
Today at 17:10
Eastern Cape Covid-19 infections increase at alarming rate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 17:20
US Elections 2020: Pennsylvania and Michigan set to certify their results today
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 18:08
SA gets Junked (G20 meetings)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Trudi Makhaya
Today at 18:12
Netcare's Annual earnings plummet by 84%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Pepkor Holdings reports 34.4% decline in annual profit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor
Today at 18:49
Prosus begins the biggest share buyback in JSE history — about R80bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basil Sgourdos - CFO at Naspers
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: 20 Habits That Break Habits: Growing Greatness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Latest Local
We need at least 10 vaccines for pandemic to be under control - EWN reporter EWN's Mia Lindeque says, for instance, for the first batch we are looking at countries vaccinating about 3% of their population. 23 November 2020 2:02 PM
SABC management refuses to show us proposed structure - CWU Union general-secretary Aubrey Tshabalala says the meeting was just a PR exercise, the SABC wants to go ahead with retrenchments. 23 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Women are still sidelined in the newsrooms,' says editor Clement Manyathela hosts journalists to reflect on the state of newsrooms and the challenges they face. 23 November 2020 12:26 PM
View all Local
Brackenfell protest: Court postpones case against eight EFF supporters Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on last week's march by the red berets against racism which turned violent. 23 November 2020 12:59 PM
Zondo Commission to lay criminal complaint against Zuma after walkout Zuma walked out after Zondo dismissed the former president's application for recusal on the grounds that Zuma failed to meet the t... 23 November 2020 10:27 AM
Gov denies helping Bushiris escape and law enforcement probing how they left GCIS director-general Phumla Williams reflects on Sunday Independent reports that the government assisted the fugitives. 23 November 2020 7:39 AM
View all Politics
Downgrades by Moody's and Fitch heap more misery on South Africa Moody's has downgraded the country's credit rating one notch to BA2 and maintained a negative outlook. 21 November 2020 12:57 PM
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet? World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts. 20 November 2020 1:58 PM
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you... Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Gee Six Five's new song Obani lababantu is definitely a December hit!! Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 November 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Director insults Lukas Gage small place on Zoom thinking he was on mute Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 November 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
View all World
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don't run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Mitigating a Covid-19 resurgence in the country

Mitigating a Covid-19 resurgence in the country

19 November 2020 7:34 AM

It is now about a year since the first of coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, China. Chinese authorities did not officially identify the first case of the new disease until December 8, 2019. In South Africa the Department of Health has launched a resurgence plan should a spike be uncontrollable.

The plan includes heightened surveillance, ramping up testing and contact tracing. The Health Minister has raised concern over the level of violation of social distancing, superspreading events and cluster outbreaks that could potentially lead to a second wave, which could be worse than the second wave.

South Africa was once ranked fifth globally for its cumulative number of COVID-19 cases but has now dropped to the fifteenth spot.

Bongani speaks to Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health.


Former Bryanston High School coach to appear in court after 22 months

23 November 2020 9:28 AM

A former Bryanston High School sport coach is expected to appear in court today after 22 months of delay. The 33 year old was arrested in January 2019 after a 17 year old pupil at the school opened a case against him. In March he was found guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement by a disciplinary panel. The coach cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded.

The Women and Men Against Child Abuse are concerned by the delays in the case, saying the slow pace of justice can be a deterrent for victims. As we get into 16 Days of Activism against abuse – does the justice system favour the rights of the accused over the victims?

Bongani speaks to Miranda Jordan, Director of Women & Men against Child Abuse.

What’s Viral - Gee Six Five's new song Obani lababantu is definitely a December hit!

23 November 2020 8:04 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Former Ministers and Premiers costing taxpayers millions through business class flights?

23 November 2020 7:31 AM

Former Cabinet Ministers, Premiers, even those who served during apartheid, and their spouses, continue to benefit from taxpayer-sponsored travel despite the benefit being scrapped in the ministerial handbook which was revised by public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu in November last year.

This was revealed by Parliament after a Promotion of Information Act application was submitted by the DA.  

The documents show that as much as R45.3 million has been spent on travel for former ministers, deputies, premiers and their spouses between 2014 and 2020. The benefit was scrapped in 2019 under the new revised handbook. The DA says it will report the matter to the Auditor-General for irregular expenditure.

Bongani speask to Leon Schreiber, DA MP & Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration.

Sunday Independent reports government assisted Bushiri escape

23 November 2020 7:06 AM

Government has dismissed a Sunday Independent report that the Bushiris were assisted by government and the Presidency to escape justice. The paper reported on Sunday that the Bushiris left in a plane with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera in his hired Jet. It is now over a week since the Bushiri’s left our shores and still no answers on how he escaped.

Bongani speaks to Phumla Williams, Director-General at Government Communication and Information System.

#AfricaFridays: Focus on the DRC

20 November 2020 9:26 AM

How did DRC with its poor health infrastructure manage to declare the end of Ebola?

Crystal’s song selection: A tribute to late Congolese icon- known as the King of Congolese Rumba, Papa Wemba. The song is called Bakwetu.

 

The World View - Australian War Crimes

20 November 2020 8:51 AM

The Princess Diana interview Prince William welcomes an investigation.
 
President Putin’s coughing fit it caused instant social media speculation. 

 

Weekly Favour

20 November 2020 8:32 AM

In our feedback last week, we told you the story of Zandile. She had enrolled for a course mid-semester last year at Damelin College. The course was then discontinued, and she struggled to get back the money she had paid towards this course.

Zandile has now finally been refunded by Damelin College. She joins us to give us feedback of her situation. Zandile would also like to walk the talk and donate the money she’s received to the Sunflower Fund.  

Bongani speaks to Zandile from Boksburg.

 

 

What’s Viral - Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing

20 November 2020 8:04 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Retrenchments at the centre of SABC Impasse: Is it all déjà vu?

20 November 2020 7:34 AM

The SABC is on knife-edge, with the current situation likely to lead to implode, lead to the unravelling the public broadcaster.

The current situation is one characterised with a board at war with each other, a standoff between workers and the executive over retrenchments and a public service mandate that is underfunded, with labour costs sitting at over 40% of total expenditure.

To make matters worse, a shareholder through Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, and the ANC, at odds with the board resolution to issue a section 189. How did things get here?

Let’s bring in veteran journalist and former interim board member, John Mattison, who had lived this reality, and resigned together with other board members because of disagreements on staff retrenchments. He is also the author of God, Spies and Lies which has a chapter dedicated to the SABC.

Bongani speaks to John Mattison, former SABC Interim Board member.

The World View - German Covid Protests

19 November 2020 10:36 AM

China’s latest vaccine & it’s already being rolled out for use.
 
Albanian Illegal migrants dozens found on a boat in the English channel.
 
A New York Christmas tree it may already symbolise the entire year. 

 

Zondo Commission to lay criminal complaint against Zuma after walkout

Politics Local

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away

Sport

Gov denies helping Bushiris escape and law enforcement probing how they left

Politics

CWU: SABC management are using delaying tactics

23 November 2020 2:48 PM

Zondo hears details of irregular tenders, inflated license sales at EOH

23 November 2020 2:17 PM

UPDATE: Several wounded after shooting at Cape Town Station Deck taxi rank

23 November 2020 2:02 PM

