Deputy Chief Justice Zondo to rule on Zuma recusal bid

A former Bryanston High School sport coach is expected to appear in court today after 22 months of delay. The 33 year old was arrested in January 2019 after a 17 year old pupil at the school opened a case against him. In March he was found guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement by a disciplinary panel. The coach cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded.



The Women and Men Against Child Abuse are concerned by the delays in the case, saying the slow pace of justice can be a deterrent for victims. As we get into 16 Days of Activism against abuse – does the justice system favour the rights of the accused over the victims?



Bongani speaks to Miranda Jordan, Director of Women & Men against Child Abuse.

arrow_forward