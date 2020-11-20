Weekly Favour

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
EWN: Land exproriation Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
National shelter movement set to launch 24 hour helpline
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Zubeda Dangor head of the Executive of the National Shelter Movement & director of the Nisaa Institute for Women's Development
Today at 15:40
Oxfam South Africa Inequality Report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Akona Zibonti, Campaign coordinator for the Inequality Programme for OXFAM..
Today at 16:10
[Right of Reply] Unplaced intern doctors
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Victor Khanyile, Deputy Dirtector of Human Resources at Department of Health
Today at 16:20
Redefine SMME programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marijke Coetzee, Head of Marketing & Communications, Redefine Properties
Prince Siluma, Head of Philanthropy at FNB
Today at 16:40
SABC a dangerous proxy war that can harm Ramaphosa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 17:20
SAHRC update on probe into Brackenfell High School
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andre Gaum - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 17:42
SA wheat harvest double that of 2019
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 17:51
Trump administration gives go ahead for transition
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital Annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 18:50
"Another Tomorrow" - A Netflix movie, project with potential to reimagine Wine Tourism in South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe
Today at 19:08
ZOOM : Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing for your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rick Martin - CFO at Satrix
Latest Local
Police establish specialised desk to tackle GBV cases The government commits to earmark about 40% for preferential procurement for women-led businesses nationally. 24 November 2020 2:04 PM
KZN premier intervenes as truck attacks continue in the province EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Zikalala has instructed officials to engage the freight industry to try and find a solution. 24 November 2020 2:00 PM
Matric class stressed over possible rewrites after second paper leak - Naptosa DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga and Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel reflect on the leaked Physical Science Paper 2. 24 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Local
Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition Bloomberg Politics US editor Kate Hunter says it is hard to imagine how Trump would continue to be president after January 20. 24 November 2020 1:57 PM
EC health sector under pressure as COVID-19 cases rise again in the province Eastern Cape project management unit head Dr Sibongile Zungu reflects on the spike in virus cases in the province. 24 November 2020 7:43 AM
US Elections 2020: Pennsylvania and Michigan set to certify their results US Correspondent Simon Marks says over the weekend they saw many senior Republicans saying it's time to get off the Trump train. 23 November 2020 6:41 PM
View all Politics
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
View all Business
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet? World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts. 20 November 2020 1:58 PM
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you... Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Gender reveal party going horribly wrong leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Gee Six Five's new song Obani lababantu is definitely a December hit!! Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 November 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
View all World
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Weekly Favour

Weekly Favour

20 November 2020 8:32 AM

In our feedback last week, we told you the story of Zandile. She had enrolled for a course mid-semester last year at Damelin College. The course was then discontinued, and she struggled to get back the money she had paid towards this course.

Zandile has now finally been refunded by Damelin College. She joins us to give us feedback of her situation. Zandile would also like to walk the talk and donate the money she’s received to the Sunflower Fund.  

Bongani speaks to Zandile from Boksburg.

 

 


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Sport With Spectators

24 November 2020 8:41 AM

Covid chaos in Shanghai when mass testing can go wrong.

Australian shark attacks yet another victim has been killed.

The word of the year as chosen by the Oxford English Dictionary.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

What's Viral - Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so
24 November 2020 8:08 AM

24 November 2020 8:08 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

A focus on Eastern Cape’s Covid-19 status

24 November 2020 7:40 AM

Covid-19 cases are steadily rising in the Eastern Cape, with new cases in the last 14 days around 145% higher than the previous 14 days. In his last address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa raised concerns about the spike in Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape, in particular in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan.

 Some of the public hospitals in the Eastern Cape are running out of ICU beds, oxygen tanks. Eighty percent of patients on ventilation treatment do not come back alive, while doctors in the province are said to be fatigued.

 Back in July, Dr Sibongile Zungu was appointed as the head of the newly created project management unit in the Eastern Cape after she and other experts were deployed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to fix the province’s disastrous response to COVID-19.

 

Bongani speaks to Dr Sibongile Zungu, Eastern Cape Project Management Unit head.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Sygnia's investment in Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine
24 November 2020 7:06 AM

24 November 2020 7:06 AM

The COVID-19 vaccine currently developed by the University of Oxford is reportedly highly effective at stopping people from development COVID-19 symptoms, at 70% protection, while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showed 95% protection. The news has been with excitement and enthusiasm by Wealth Fund Manager, Sygnia, who invested into the Oxford Vaccine last year, through its investment vehicle, the Sygnia OSI Fund.

 AT THE CORE: It is about the relationship between publicly-funded academia and private finance that increasingly drives scientific innovation, often to the benefit of patients and shareholders, as well as the disquiet of those who mistrust the role of the private sector.

Bongani speaks to Magda Wierzycka, Sygnia CEO & founder.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Former Bryanston High School coach to appear in court after 22 months
23 November 2020 9:28 AM

23 November 2020 9:28 AM

A former Bryanston High School sport coach is expected to appear in court today after 22 months of delay. The 33 year old was arrested in January 2019 after a 17 year old pupil at the school opened a case against him. In March he was found guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement by a disciplinary panel. The coach cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded.

The Women and Men Against Child Abuse are concerned by the delays in the case, saying the slow pace of justice can be a deterrent for victims. As we get into 16 Days of Activism against abuse – does the justice system favour the rights of the accused over the victims?

Bongani speaks to Miranda Jordan, Director of Women & Men against Child Abuse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The World View - Donald Trump’s Legal Battle

23 November 2020 8:44 AM

The Serbian Covid-19 own goal after the death of a church leader.
 
How to beat lockdown(an English pub landlord had a cunning plan. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

What's Viral - Gee Six Five's new song Obani lababantu is definitely a December hit!
23 November 2020 8:04 AM

23 November 2020 8:04 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Former Ministers and Premiers costing taxpayers millions through business class flights?
23 November 2020 7:31 AM

23 November 2020 7:31 AM

Former Cabinet Ministers, Premiers, even those who served during apartheid, and their spouses, continue to benefit from taxpayer-sponsored travel despite the benefit being scrapped in the ministerial handbook which was revised by public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu in November last year.

This was revealed by Parliament after a Promotion of Information Act application was submitted by the DA.  

The documents show that as much as R45.3 million has been spent on travel for former ministers, deputies, premiers and their spouses between 2014 and 2020. The benefit was scrapped in 2019 under the new revised handbook. The DA says it will report the matter to the Auditor-General for irregular expenditure.

Bongani speask to Leon Schreiber, DA MP & Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Sunday Independent reports government assisted Bushiri escape
23 November 2020 7:06 AM

23 November 2020 7:06 AM

Government has dismissed a Sunday Independent report that the Bushiris were assisted by government and the Presidency to escape justice. The paper reported on Sunday that the Bushiris left in a plane with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera in his hired Jet. It is now over a week since the Bushiri’s left our shores and still no answers on how he escaped.

Bongani speaks to Phumla Williams, Director-General at Government Communication and Information System.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

#AfricaFridays: Focus on the DRC

20 November 2020 9:26 AM

How did DRC with its poor health infrastructure manage to declare the end of Ebola?

Crystal’s song selection: A tribute to late Congolese icon- known as the King of Congolese Rumba, Papa Wemba. The song is called Bakwetu.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Police establish specialised desk to tackle GBV cases

Local

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition

Politics

Matric class stressed over possible rewrites after second paper leak - Naptosa

Local

EWN Highlights

SAHRC takes PAC to court for using ‘one settler, one bullet’ phrase during march

24 November 2020 3:09 PM

EFF MPs face the music in Parly over 2019 budget vote speech disruptions

24 November 2020 2:31 PM

WATCH LIVE: Zondo inquiry to hear evidence relating to Denel

24 November 2020 2:12 PM

