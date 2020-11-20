What’s Viral - Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing

Covid-19 cases are steadily rising in the Eastern Cape, with new cases in the last 14 days around 145% higher than the previous 14 days. In his last address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa raised concerns about the spike in Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape, in particular in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan.



Some of the public hospitals in the Eastern Cape are running out of ICU beds, oxygen tanks. Eighty percent of patients on ventilation treatment do not come back alive, while doctors in the province are said to be fatigued.



Back in July, Dr Sibongile Zungu was appointed as the head of the newly created project management unit in the Eastern Cape after she and other experts were deployed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to fix the province’s disastrous response to COVID-19.







Bongani speaks to Dr Sibongile Zungu, Eastern Cape Project Management Unit head.

arrow_forward