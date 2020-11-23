What’s Viral - Gee Six Five's new song Obani lababantu is definitely a December hit!

A well-known elite Swimming coach in South Africa, now referred to as Mr. X, has been exposed for sexually violating young girls.



One of his victims, Debbie Wade, is speaking out for the first time of the abuse she suffered at the hands of the coach more than 40 years ago when he was 13 years old and she was 10 years old. It has emerged that the young boy, now a swimming coach, has violated two of his students, and another woman in her 50s has also come forward about her abuse by the same man.



Swimming SA has been accused of cover-up and for 20 years, her story fell on deaf ears with the police not believing her After more than four decades‚ Wade finally dares to get justice similar to the victims of Tennis coach Bob Hewitt. She joins me now, to tell her story.



Bongani speaks to Debbie Wade, sexual abuse survivor.

