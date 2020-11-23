Former Bryanston High School coach to appear in court after 22 months

A former Bryanston High School sport coach is expected to appear in court today after 22 months of delay. The 33 year old was arrested in January 2019 after a 17 year old pupil at the school opened a case against him. In March he was found guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement by a disciplinary panel. The coach cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded.
The Women and Men Against Child Abuse are concerned by the delays in the case, saying the slow pace of justice can be a deterrent for victims. As we get into 16 Days of Activism against abuse – does the justice system favour the rights of the accused over the victims?
Bongani speaks to Miranda Jordan, Director of Women & Men against Child Abuse.
Bongani speaks to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
A well-known elite Swimming coach in South Africa, now referred to as Mr. X, has been exposed for sexually violating young girls.
One of his victims, Debbie Wade, is speaking out for the first time of the abuse she suffered at the hands of the coach more than 40 years ago when he was 13 years old and she was 10 years old. It has emerged that the young boy, now a swimming coach, has violated two of his students, and another woman in her 50s has also come forward about her abuse by the same man.
Swimming SA has been accused of cover-up and for 20 years, her story fell on deaf ears with the police not believing her After more than four decades‚ Wade finally dares to get justice similar to the victims of Tennis coach Bob Hewitt. She joins me now, to tell her story.
Bongani speaks to Debbie Wade, sexual abuse survivor.
Fighting Gender-Based Violence has always been close to the heart of veteran actor, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube.
He is the spokesperson for anti-GBV movement Mzansi Act Now. He once led a men’s march from Nasrec to the Union Buildings. Through his work with Mzansi Act Now, Maake Ka-Ncube wants to encourage men to speak openly about such issues. He himself has opened owned to his abusive ways.
Bongani speaks to Sello Maake ka-Ncube, veteran actor.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Covid-19 cases are steadily rising in the Eastern Cape, with new cases in the last 14 days around 145% higher than the previous 14 days. In his last address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa raised concerns about the spike in Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape, in particular in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan.
Some of the public hospitals in the Eastern Cape are running out of ICU beds, oxygen tanks. Eighty percent of patients on ventilation treatment do not come back alive, while doctors in the province are said to be fatigued.
Back in July, Dr Sibongile Zungu was appointed as the head of the newly created project management unit in the Eastern Cape after she and other experts were deployed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to fix the province’s disastrous response to COVID-19.
Bongani speaks to Dr Sibongile Zungu, Eastern Cape Project Management Unit head.
The COVID-19 vaccine currently developed by the University of Oxford is reportedly highly effective at stopping people from development COVID-19 symptoms, at 70% protection, while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showed 95% protection. The news has been with excitement and enthusiasm by Wealth Fund Manager, Sygnia, who invested into the Oxford Vaccine last year, through its investment vehicle, the Sygnia OSI Fund.
AT THE CORE: It is about the relationship between publicly-funded academia and private finance that increasingly drives scientific innovation, often to the benefit of patients and shareholders, as well as the disquiet of those who mistrust the role of the private sector.
Bongani speaks to Magda Wierzycka, Sygnia CEO & founder.