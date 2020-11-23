Former Bryanston High School coach to appear in court after 22 months

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: How your spouse affects your financial future
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
John Steiger - UFO researcher and author from the UK
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
search
Latest Local
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive season Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
Zondo commission hears of questionable payments to Geoff Makhubo and Zizi Kodwa EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives a summary about what happened at the state capture commission. 25 November 2020 5:52 PM
Gauteng Health to hold nurses' day of prayer Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital operational manager Zengezile Makhombothi talks about challenges they faced during COVID-19. 25 November 2020 4:24 PM
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
SABC a reflection of ANC and government ambiguity - Carol Paton Journalist says the question for Ramaphosa will be if he can't do it at the broadcaster, can he do it in the rest of the economy? 24 November 2020 6:56 PM
Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition Bloomberg Politics US editor Kate Hunter says it is hard to imagine how Trump would continue to be president after January 20. 24 November 2020 1:57 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers' wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards Blogger and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela gives us details about the announcement and nominations. 25 November 2020 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Lindiwe Zulu gets meaning of filicide wrong and Malema pokes fun at her Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2020 8:33 AM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don't run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Former Bryanston High School coach to appear in court after 22 months

Former Bryanston High School coach to appear in court after 22 months

23 November 2020 9:28 AM

A former Bryanston High School sport coach is expected to appear in court today after 22 months of delay. The 33 year old was arrested in January 2019 after a 17 year old pupil at the school opened a case against him. In March he was found guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement by a disciplinary panel. The coach cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded.

The Women and Men Against Child Abuse are concerned by the delays in the case, saying the slow pace of justice can be a deterrent for victims. As we get into 16 Days of Activism against abuse – does the justice system favour the rights of the accused over the victims?

Bongani speaks to Miranda Jordan, Director of Women & Men against Child Abuse.


Reacts to the recent burning of trucks

25 November 2020 9:21 AM

Bongani speaks to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

The World View - Russian Religious Persecution

25 November 2020 8:43 AM

Anti criticism laws both Thailand & France are banning critical insight.
 
America's metal monolith something weird's appeared in a canyon in Utah. 

 

What's Viral - Lindiwe Zulu gets meaning of filicide wrong and Malema pokes fun at her

25 November 2020 8:00 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.

Debbie Wade speaks out on sexual violence she suffered from at a hands of a swimming coach & wants justice

25 November 2020 7:51 AM

A well-known elite Swimming coach in South Africa, now referred to as Mr. X, has been exposed for sexually violating young girls.

One of his victims, Debbie Wade, is speaking out for the first time of the abuse she suffered at the hands of the coach more than 40 years ago when he was 13 years old and she was 10 years old. It has emerged that the young boy, now a swimming coach, has violated two of his students, and another woman in her 50s has also come forward about her abuse by the same man.

 Swimming SA has been accused of cover-up and for 20 years, her story fell on deaf ears with the police not believing her After more than four decades‚ Wade finally dares to get justice similar to the victims of Tennis coach Bob Hewitt. She joins me now, to tell her story.

Bongani speaks to Debbie Wade, sexual abuse survivor. 

16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence

25 November 2020 7:06 AM

Fighting Gender-Based Violence has always been close to the heart of veteran actor, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube.

 He is the spokesperson for anti-GBV movement Mzansi Act Now. He once led a men's march from Nasrec to the Union Buildings. Through his work with Mzansi Act Now, Maake Ka-Ncube wants to encourage men to speak openly about such issues. He himself has opened owned to his abusive ways.

Bongani speaks to Sello Maake ka-Ncube, veteran actor.

The World View - Sport With Spectators

24 November 2020 8:41 AM

Covid chaos in Shanghai when mass testing can go wrong.

Australian shark attacks yet another victim has been killed.

The word of the year as chosen by the Oxford English Dictionary.

What's Viral - Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so

24 November 2020 8:08 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.

A focus on Eastern Cape's Covid-19 status

24 November 2020 7:40 AM

Covid-19 cases are steadily rising in the Eastern Cape, with new cases in the last 14 days around 145% higher than the previous 14 days. In his last address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa raised concerns about the spike in Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape, in particular in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan.

 Some of the public hospitals in the Eastern Cape

 Back in July, Dr Sibongile Zungu was appointed as the head of the newly created project management unit in the Eastern Cape after she and other experts were deployed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to fix the province’s disastrous response to COVID-19.

 

Bongani speaks to Dr Sibongile Zungu, Eastern Cape Project Management Unit head.

Sygnia’s investment in Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine

24 November 2020 7:06 AM

The COVID-19 vaccine currently developed by the University of Oxford is reportedly highly effective at stopping people from development COVID-19 symptoms, at 70% protection, while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showed 95% protection. The news has been with excitement and enthusiasm by Wealth Fund Manager, Sygnia, who invested into the Oxford Vaccine last year, through its investment vehicle, the Sygnia OSI Fund.

 AT THE CORE: It is about the relationship between publicly-funded academia and private finance that increasingly drives scientific innovation, often to the benefit of patients and shareholders, as well as the disquiet of those who mistrust the role of the private sector.

Bongani speaks to Magda Wierzycka, Sygnia CEO & founder.

'I was abused and I was raped by Mr X from when I was 10 until I was 16'

Local

Truck owners need to hire SA drivers, not foreigners - All Truck Drivers Forum

Local

Zondo commission hears of questionable payments to Geoff Makhubo and Zizi Kodwa

Local

[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away

Sport

Ramaphosa: Measures to eradicate GBV cannot be carried out by govt alone

25 November 2020 7:58 PM

Diego Maradona, a divine talent with more than a touch of the devil

25 November 2020 7:30 PM

Fight against GBV must go beyond 16 days of activism, says social dev committee

25 November 2020 6:59 PM

