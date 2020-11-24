What’s Viral - Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 20:10
Psychology Matters: Anxiety in children
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Chris Langsveld - Clinical Psychologist
Today at 21:05
Crime Time - VBS Mutual Bank scandal
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Award winning investigative journalist and author of "VBS: A Dream Defrauded
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Thembisa Fakude - Sa Bureau Chief at Al Jazeera
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
Makhaya Ntini: I played cricket because I love it In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Makhaya Ntini talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the Proteas. 26 November 2020 10:21 AM
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler. 25 November 2020 9:15 PM
View all Local
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
Ramaphosa faces motion of no confidence, PP faces fitness to hold office panel Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo unpacks the two matters involving the president and the Public Protector. 26 November 2020 1:06 PM
Mkhwebane wants ConCourt to review High Court ruling on CR17 funding matter Newzroom Afrika reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo reflects on why this matter was brought by the Public Protector to the ConCourt. 26 November 2020 12:46 PM
View all Politics
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
The cows are coming to save us The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine. 25 November 2020 7:15 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
View all Business
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Ryan Reynolds sends heartfelt birthday message to boy living in new city Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:31 AM
Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards Blogger and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela gives us details about the announcement and nominations. 25 November 2020 2:00 PM
View all Entertainment
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What’s Viral - Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so

What’s Viral - Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so

24 November 2020 8:08 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Jomo Sono reflect on his own career and on Diego Maradona

26 November 2020 10:57 AM

Bongani speaks to Jomo Sono reflect on his own career and on Diego Maradona.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Death of Diego

26 November 2020 10:42 AM

Meghan Markle’s Miscarriage (the Duchess has spoken of her pain & loss.
 
A Naval near miss between a Russian & an American warship.
 
Jumping to freedom a North Korean gymnast has landed in South Korea.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws

26 November 2020 8:07 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Context to attacks on truck drivers

26 November 2020 7:43 AM

Local truckers continue to argue for the industry to not employ foreign nationals, raising fears of rising, social media-fuelled xenophobic sentiment. The country has seen a spate of violence on trucks where at least 29 of them were targeted in the past week.

The All Truck Drivers Forum say foreign nationals should not be hired to drive trucks in the country, while some associations say the recent attacks are just pure criminal. In 2018 more than 200 non-nationals were killed in the SA road freight industry, Human Rights Commission chair Angie Makwetla told an inquiry into the truck violence.

Bongani speaks to Loren Landau, Research Professor at the African Centre for Migration and Society at Wits University.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Testimony at Zondo Inquiry implicates EOH executives and Geoff Makhubo in tender corruption

26 November 2020 7:39 AM

Yesterday, the State Capture Inquiry heard about questionable payments from the IT company EOH to senior ANC officials, and apparent tender corruption which links Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo.

Steven Powell, the Managing Director of ENS Forensics, shared findings from an audit investigation he was commissioned to conduct by EOH after the company changed management. Powell’s testimony also implicated Makhubo’s company in receiving payments from EOH-linked entities between 2012 and 2016, which total more than 3 million rand.

Bongani speaks to Herman Mashaba, President of Action SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reacts to the recent burning of trucks

25 November 2020 9:21 AM

Bongani speaks to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Russian Religious Persecution

25 November 2020 8:43 AM

Anti criticism laws both Thailand & France are banning critical insight.
 
America’s metal monolith something weird’s appeared in a canyon in Utah. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Lindiwe Zulu gets meaning of filicide wrong and Malema pokes fun at her

25 November 2020 8:00 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Debbie Wade speaks out on sexual violence she suffered from at a hands of a swimming coach & wants justice

25 November 2020 7:51 AM

A well-known elite Swimming coach in South Africa, now referred to as Mr. X, has been exposed for sexually violating young girls.

One of his victims, Debbie Wade, is speaking out for the first time of the abuse she suffered at the hands of the coach more than 40 years ago when he was 13 years old and she was 10 years old. It has emerged that the young boy, now a swimming coach, has violated two of his students, and another woman in her 50s has also come forward about her abuse by the same man.

 Swimming SA has been accused of cover-up and for 20 years, her story fell on deaf ears with the police not believing her After more than four decades‚ Wade finally dares to get justice similar to the victims of Tennis coach Bob Hewitt. She joins me now, to tell her story.

Bongani speaks to Debbie Wade, sexual abuse survivor. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence

25 November 2020 7:06 AM

Fighting Gender-Based Violence has always been close to the heart of veteran actor, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube.

 He is the spokesperson for anti-GBV movement Mzansi Act Now. He once led a men’s march from Nasrec to the Union Buildings. Through his work with Mzansi Act Now, Maake Ka-Ncube wants to encourage men to speak openly about such issues. He himself has opened owned to his abusive ways.

Bongani speaks to Sello Maake ka-Ncube, veteran actor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa faces motion of no confidence, PP faces fitness to hold office panel

Politics

Mkhwebane wants ConCourt to review High Court ruling on CR17 funding matter

Politics

Geoff Makhubo worked more for Guptas than he did for City of Joburg - Mashaba

Politics

Ramaphosa establishes team of ministers to look into freight industry violence

26 November 2020 7:00 PM

Mabuza grilled by MPs on Eskom, SAA’s financial woes

26 November 2020 6:45 PM

Online learning must become a permanent feature, says Nzimande

26 November 2020 6:37 PM

