What’s Viral - Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so

Bongani speaks to Jomo Sono reflect on his own career and on Diego Maradona.
Local truckers continue to argue for the industry to not employ foreign nationals, raising fears of rising, social media-fuelled xenophobic sentiment. The country has seen a spate of violence on trucks where at least 29 of them were targeted in the past week.
The All Truck Drivers Forum say foreign nationals should not be hired to drive trucks in the country, while some associations say the recent attacks are just pure criminal. In 2018 more than 200 non-nationals were killed in the SA road freight industry, Human Rights Commission chair Angie Makwetla told an inquiry into the truck violence.
Bongani speaks to Loren Landau, Research Professor at the African Centre for Migration and Society at Wits University.
Yesterday, the State Capture Inquiry heard about questionable payments from the IT company EOH to senior ANC officials, and apparent tender corruption which links Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo.
Steven Powell, the Managing Director of ENS Forensics, shared findings from an audit investigation he was commissioned to conduct by EOH after the company changed management. Powell’s testimony also implicated Makhubo’s company in receiving payments from EOH-linked entities between 2012 and 2016, which total more than 3 million rand.
Bongani speaks to Herman Mashaba, President of Action SA.
Bongani speaks to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.
A well-known elite Swimming coach in South Africa, now referred to as Mr. X, has been exposed for sexually violating young girls.
One of his victims, Debbie Wade, is speaking out for the first time of the abuse she suffered at the hands of the coach more than 40 years ago when he was 13 years old and she was 10 years old. It has emerged that the young boy, now a swimming coach, has violated two of his students, and another woman in her 50s has also come forward about her abuse by the same man.
Swimming SA has been accused of cover-up and for 20 years, her story fell on deaf ears with the police not believing her After more than four decades‚ Wade finally dares to get justice similar to the victims of Tennis coach Bob Hewitt. She joins me now, to tell her story.
Bongani speaks to Debbie Wade, sexual abuse survivor.
Fighting Gender-Based Violence has always been close to the heart of veteran actor, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube.
He is the spokesperson for anti-GBV movement Mzansi Act Now. He once led a men’s march from Nasrec to the Union Buildings. Through his work with Mzansi Act Now, Maake Ka-Ncube wants to encourage men to speak openly about such issues. He himself has opened owned to his abusive ways.
Bongani speaks to Sello Maake ka-Ncube, veteran actor.