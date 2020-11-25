16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Railway safety report released
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
How Music Royalties Work
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nicholas Darius Maweni, Chairman of SAMRO
Today at 16:45
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused make second court appearance
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Gerrie Nel, Former State Prosecutor
Today at 16:50
IPID launches 16 Days of Activism campaign and the Gender Based Violence Strategy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson
Today at 17:10
Motsoaledi to meet Zim counterpart at Beitbridge border post
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi- Minister of Home Affairs
Today at 17:20
Wrap of the day: Black Friday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Refilwe Pitjeng
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
FRIDAY FILE: Boudoir - The Baking Boutique
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kelly Holman - Owner of Boudoir
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Slow Black Friday as COVID-19 pandemic affects shoppers Eyewitness News reporter Refilwe Pitjeng reflects on this year's shopping experience. 27 November 2020 1:11 PM
We used wisdom to rescind decision to reinstate rape accused PEC member- ANC MP ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Sasekani Manzini says they understand the seriousness of the case the former MEC is accused of. 27 November 2020 11:08 AM
EC police commanded to secure arrests in Dabekweni family murder An Eastern Cape mother and her five children were found murdered with an axe. 27 November 2020 8:11 AM
View all Local
Zondo Commssion: Makhubo takes stand and criminal complaint against Myeni filed EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on criminal charges against former SAA chair and Joburg mayor appearing at the inquiry. 27 November 2020 12:45 PM
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo to testify at Zondo Commission on Friday The mayor has this week being accused of receiving money from IT company EOH. 27 November 2020 8:42 AM
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
View all Politics
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
View all Business
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
View all Sport
Lebo M opens up about his upcoming reality show On the Upside of Failure feature, the producer and composer Lebo M says he is ready to show the world more about his family. 27 November 2020 2:58 PM
[WATCH] Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Ryan Reynolds sends heartfelt birthday message to boy living in new city Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence

16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence

25 November 2020 7:06 AM

Fighting Gender-Based Violence has always been close to the heart of veteran actor, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube.

 He is the spokesperson for anti-GBV movement Mzansi Act Now. He once led a men’s march from Nasrec to the Union Buildings. Through his work with Mzansi Act Now, Maake Ka-Ncube wants to encourage men to speak openly about such issues. He himself has opened owned to his abusive ways.

Bongani speaks to Sello Maake ka-Ncube, veteran actor.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Turkish Justice

27 November 2020 9:19 AM

Accentuating the positive France is outlawing accent prejudice.

Santa’s welcome in Ireland F.C is getting an Irish green light. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Weekly Favour – Voucher initiative to support mine workers

27 November 2020 8:31 AM

Rocketmine Aerial Data Solutions, a company based in Fourways has partnered with the Institute of Mine Surveyors of Southern Africa to help Mine Surveyors who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic through their voucher initiative, to spread a little cheer this festive season.

The pair have R80 000 in vouchers to give away to Surveyor graduates whose programs were paused this year due to Covid-19, Senior Surveyors, Survey Specialists, Chief Surveyors and the Drafts people from the Survey Department.

Bongani speaks to Unathi Mhlope, Head of Customer Success at Rocketmine Aerial Data.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ethiopia Tigray crisis – PM Abiy Ahmed declares "final" assault

27 November 2020 7:37 AM

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says that the country’s military will begin the “final phase” of its offensive in the northern Tigray region.

How did Abiy Ahmed go from being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize last year for driving peace and stability in Ethiopia and the region, to being at the centre of a conflict which threatens to put the Horn of Africa into further chaos?

Bongani speaks to Dr Comfort Ero, Africa Programme Director at the International Crisis Group.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is going on with Gauteng Covid-19 numbers?

27 November 2020 7:14 AM

The Gauteng Department of Health has been instructed to reconcile their Covid-19 data after concerns were raised about the accuracy of the statistics. This resulted in the recoveries and active cases being left out of Wednesday night’s update by national government and are expected to be added once the figures are scrutinised. What is going on with the Gauteng Covid-19 data?

Bongani speaks to Professor Bruce Mellado, Member of the Gauteng Provincial Command Council.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jomo Sono reflect on his own career and on Diego Maradona

26 November 2020 10:57 AM

Bongani speaks to Jomo Sono reflect on his own career and on Diego Maradona.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unisa School of Business Leadership supports informal traders and entrepreneurs affected by Covid-19

26 November 2020 10:49 AM

Last month, we received a call from Vusi in Winterveldt, who had started a food garden during the country’s lockdown. His garden had grown to such an extent that the community was also involved in planting and growing vegetables. He was inspired by the content he was hearing on our show.

Unisa’s School of Business Leadership reached out to us, as they wanted to help Vusi. They wanted to connect Vusi to their network of small-scale farmers and entrepreneurs from around the country.

Tomorrow (Friday), the School will host a Rural and Urban Market Day at its Midrand Campus. This market day is part of the school’s efforts to reach out to communities whose livelihoods have been disrupted by Covid-19.

Bongani speaks to Professor Pumela Msweli, Executive Dean and CEO of the Unisa School of Business Leadership.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Death of Diego

26 November 2020 10:42 AM

Meghan Markle’s Miscarriage (the Duchess has spoken of her pain & loss.
 
A Naval near miss between a Russian & an American warship.
 
Jumping to freedom a North Korean gymnast has landed in South Korea.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws

26 November 2020 8:07 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Context to attacks on truck drivers

26 November 2020 7:43 AM

Local truckers continue to argue for the industry to not employ foreign nationals, raising fears of rising, social media-fuelled xenophobic sentiment. The country has seen a spate of violence on trucks where at least 29 of them were targeted in the past week.

The All Truck Drivers Forum say foreign nationals should not be hired to drive trucks in the country, while some associations say the recent attacks are just pure criminal. In 2018 more than 200 non-nationals were killed in the SA road freight industry, Human Rights Commission chair Angie Makwetla told an inquiry into the truck violence.

Bongani speaks to Loren Landau, Research Professor at the African Centre for Migration and Society at Wits University.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Testimony at Zondo Inquiry implicates EOH executives and Geoff Makhubo in tender corruption

26 November 2020 7:39 AM

Yesterday, the State Capture Inquiry heard about questionable payments from the IT company EOH to senior ANC officials, and apparent tender corruption which links Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo.

Steven Powell, the Managing Director of ENS Forensics, shared findings from an audit investigation he was commissioned to conduct by EOH after the company changed management. Powell’s testimony also implicated Makhubo’s company in receiving payments from EOH-linked entities between 2012 and 2016, which total more than 3 million rand.

Bongani speaks to Herman Mashaba, President of Action SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

We used wisdom to rescind decision to reinstate rape accused PEC member- ANC MP

Local Politics

Zondo Commssion: Makhubo takes stand and criminal complaint against Myeni filed

Politics

EC police commanded to secure arrests in Dabekweni family murder

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele: More than 20 suspects arrested in connection with truck drivers' attacks

27 November 2020 3:17 PM

AfriForum confident mastermind in Meyiwa murder will appear in court next year

27 November 2020 3:03 PM

SABC must immediately stop planned retrenchments, Bemawu argues in court

27 November 2020 3:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA