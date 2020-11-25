16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence

Fighting Gender-Based Violence has always been close to the heart of veteran actor, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube.
He is the spokesperson for anti-GBV movement Mzansi Act Now. He once led a men’s march from Nasrec to the Union Buildings. Through his work with Mzansi Act Now, Maake Ka-Ncube wants to encourage men to speak openly about such issues. He himself has opened owned to his abusive ways.
Bongani speaks to Sello Maake ka-Ncube, veteran actor.
Accentuating the positive France is outlawing accent prejudice.
Santa’s welcome in Ireland F.C is getting an Irish green light.
Rocketmine Aerial Data Solutions, a company based in Fourways has partnered with the Institute of Mine Surveyors of Southern Africa to help Mine Surveyors who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic through their voucher initiative, to spread a little cheer this festive season.
The pair have R80 000 in vouchers to give away to Surveyor graduates whose programs were paused this year due to Covid-19, Senior Surveyors, Survey Specialists, Chief Surveyors and the Drafts people from the Survey Department.
Bongani speaks to Unathi Mhlope, Head of Customer Success at Rocketmine Aerial Data.
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says that the country’s military will begin the “final phase” of its offensive in the northern Tigray region.
How did Abiy Ahmed go from being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize last year for driving peace and stability in Ethiopia and the region, to being at the centre of a conflict which threatens to put the Horn of Africa into further chaos?
Bongani speaks to Dr Comfort Ero, Africa Programme Director at the International Crisis Group.
The Gauteng Department of Health has been instructed to reconcile their Covid-19 data after concerns were raised about the accuracy of the statistics. This resulted in the recoveries and active cases being left out of Wednesday night’s update by national government and are expected to be added once the figures are scrutinised. What is going on with the Gauteng Covid-19 data?
Bongani speaks to Professor Bruce Mellado, Member of the Gauteng Provincial Command Council.
Bongani speaks to Jomo Sono reflect on his own career and on Diego Maradona.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Last month, we received a call from Vusi in Winterveldt, who had started a food garden during the country’s lockdown. His garden had grown to such an extent that the community was also involved in planting and growing vegetables. He was inspired by the content he was hearing on our show.
Unisa’s School of Business Leadership reached out to us, as they wanted to help Vusi. They wanted to connect Vusi to their network of small-scale farmers and entrepreneurs from around the country.
Tomorrow (Friday), the School will host a Rural and Urban Market Day at its Midrand Campus. This market day is part of the school’s efforts to reach out to communities whose livelihoods have been disrupted by Covid-19.
Bongani speaks to Professor Pumela Msweli, Executive Dean and CEO of the Unisa School of Business Leadership.
Meghan Markle’s Miscarriage (the Duchess has spoken of her pain & loss.
A Naval near miss between a Russian & an American warship.
Jumping to freedom a North Korean gymnast has landed in South Korea.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Local truckers continue to argue for the industry to not employ foreign nationals, raising fears of rising, social media-fuelled xenophobic sentiment. The country has seen a spate of violence on trucks where at least 29 of them were targeted in the past week.
The All Truck Drivers Forum say foreign nationals should not be hired to drive trucks in the country, while some associations say the recent attacks are just pure criminal. In 2018 more than 200 non-nationals were killed in the SA road freight industry, Human Rights Commission chair Angie Makwetla told an inquiry into the truck violence.
Bongani speaks to Loren Landau, Research Professor at the African Centre for Migration and Society at Wits University.
Yesterday, the State Capture Inquiry heard about questionable payments from the IT company EOH to senior ANC officials, and apparent tender corruption which links Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo.
Steven Powell, the Managing Director of ENS Forensics, shared findings from an audit investigation he was commissioned to conduct by EOH after the company changed management. Powell’s testimony also implicated Makhubo’s company in receiving payments from EOH-linked entities between 2012 and 2016, which total more than 3 million rand.
Bongani speaks to Herman Mashaba, President of Action SA.