Context to attacks on truck drivers

Local truckers continue to argue for the industry to not employ foreign nationals, raising fears of rising, social media-fuelled xenophobic sentiment. The country has seen a spate of violence on trucks where at least 29 of them were targeted in the past week.



The All Truck Drivers Forum say foreign nationals should not be hired to drive trucks in the country, while some associations say the recent attacks are just pure criminal. In 2018 more than 200 non-nationals were killed in the SA road freight industry, Human Rights Commission chair Angie Makwetla told an inquiry into the truck violence.



Bongani speaks to Loren Landau, Research Professor at the African Centre for Migration and Society at Wits University.