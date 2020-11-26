Unisa School of Business Leadership supports informal traders and entrepreneurs affected by Covid-19

Last month, we received a call from Vusi in Winterveldt, who had started a food garden during the country’s lockdown. His garden had grown to such an extent that the community was also involved in planting and growing vegetables. He was inspired by the content he was hearing on our show.



Unisa’s School of Business Leadership reached out to us, as they wanted to help Vusi. They wanted to connect Vusi to their network of small-scale farmers and entrepreneurs from around the country.



Tomorrow (Friday), the School will host a Rural and Urban Market Day at its Midrand Campus. This market day is part of the school’s efforts to reach out to communities whose livelihoods have been disrupted by Covid-19.



Bongani speaks to Professor Pumela Msweli, Executive Dean and CEO of the Unisa School of Business Leadership.



